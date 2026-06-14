Eight Killed As Pick-Up Van Plunges Into Well In Maharashtra's Solapur
Sources said the well into which the van fell lacked a protective parapet wall.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST|
Updated : June 14, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Solapur: In a tragic incident, as many as eight people died after a pickup vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a well on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur road at Malshiras Taluka in Maharashtra's Solapur district.
Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were family members of one Sagar Chougule who had gone to offer prayers at a temple. All of them hailed from Ranjani village in Pandharpur Taluka. The mishap occurred near Tandulwadi while they were returning after visiting a temple in Mhaswad.
Sources said the well into which the van fell lacked a protective parapet wall. Dr Sudke, Medical Superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital said, "There were a total of 16 passengers in the pickup truck involved in the accident. Eight of them are dead. The deceased include a six-month-old girl and an eight-year-old boy. All are residents of Pandharpur".
The deceased are
1. Indubai Dashrath Bhau -Age 60
2. Puja Amol Satore -Age 23
3. Samarth Balaji Bavche-Age 27
4. Ashwini Sandeep Bavche-Age 27
5. Sanskar Sandeep Bavche-Age 14
6. Sanskriti Sandeep Bavche-Age 14
7. Puja Balaji Bavche -Six months
8. Aarav Ashok Satore-Age 8 years
Following the accident, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe the incident as deeply painful, unfortunate, and numbing.
म्हसवड-पंढरपूर मार्गावर (ता. माळशिरस, जि. सोलापूर) पिकअप गाडी विहिरीत कोसळून ९ जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचं वृत्त अत्यंत वेदनादायी, दुदैवी आणि मन सुन्न करणारं आहे. यातील मृतांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली आणि जखमी लवकर बरे व्हावेत, ही प्रार्थना! मृतांच्या कुटुंबियांवर कोसळलेल्या दुःखात आम्ही…— Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) June 14, 2026
"Heartfelt tributes to the deceased! We all share in the grief that has befallen the families of the victims. Along with investigating the cause of this accident, the government machinery must immediately assist with rescue operations," he posted.
Solapur Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore commented on the incident from Pandharpur, stating, "The death of 14 devotees is a deeply unfortunate event. I am gathering information from the police. We will verify whether the well had a parapet wall and take action against those responsible."
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