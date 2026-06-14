ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed As Pick-Up Van Plunges Into Well In Maharashtra's Solapur

Solapur: In a tragic incident, as many as eight people died after a pickup vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a well on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur road at Malshiras Taluka in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were family members of one Sagar Chougule who had gone to offer prayers at a temple. All of them hailed from Ranjani village in Pandharpur Taluka. The mishap occurred near Tandulwadi while they were returning after visiting a temple in Mhaswad.

Sources said the well into which the van fell lacked a protective parapet wall. Dr Sudke, Medical Superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital said, "There were a total of 16 passengers in the pickup truck involved in the accident. Eight of them are dead. The deceased include a six-month-old girl and an eight-year-old boy. All are residents of Pandharpur".

The deceased are

1. Indubai Dashrath Bhau -Age 60

2. Puja Amol Satore -Age 23

3. Samarth Balaji Bavche-Age 27

4. Ashwini Sandeep Bavche-Age 27