14 JNU Students Released From Tihar Jail, Union Calls It A Victory For Democratic Rights
The court granted bail to the JNU student leaders arrested after the February 26 Long March; student union calls it a victory for democratic rights.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Fourteen people, including three office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), were released from Tihar Jail on Monday after being granted bail by a court in connection with the February 26 Long March at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Student organisations described the development as a significant victory for the movement.
Among those released are JNUSU President Aditi, Vice President Gopika, Joint Secretary Danish, former President Nitesh Kumar, AISA's All India President Neha, and other students.
On February 26, the students' union led a Long March across the JNU campus to protest the university administration's policies. Students stated they were demonstrating due to unaddressed grievances, including alleged caste-based remarks, the rustication of student leaders, and calls for greater equality within the university.
During the march, the situation turned tense despite the presence of the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force. Student groups claimed that strict measures were taken during the protest, resulting in the arrest of 14 students.
Patiala House Court Grants Bail
After hearing the matter, the Patiala House Court granted bail to the students. However, their release was initially delayed due to verification of their permanent addresses, during which they remained in judicial custody and were sent to Tihar Jail.
Student Union Calls It A Victory For Democratic Rights
After their release, student union leaders called it a win for the student movement, citing the long march's focus on social justice and equality, and vowing to continue pressing their demands.
Students’ Union Demands
- Implementation of UGC Equity Regulations
- Enactment of the ‘Rohith Act’
- Withdrawal of weakened curricula prepared under the New Education Policy
- Revocation of rustication orders against student leaders
- Resignation of the Vice-Chancellor
Calm On Campus, Protest To Continue
After the release of the students from Tihar Jail, the situation on the JNU campus remains peaceful. However, student organisations have indicated that their agitation over these demands will continue.
