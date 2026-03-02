ETV Bharat / state

14 JNU Students Released From Tihar Jail, Union Calls It A Victory For Democratic Rights

New Delhi: Fourteen people, including three office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), were released from Tihar Jail on Monday after being granted bail by a court in connection with the February 26 Long March at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Student organisations described the development as a significant victory for the movement.

Among those released are JNUSU President Aditi, Vice President Gopika, Joint Secretary Danish, former President Nitesh Kumar, AISA's All India President Neha, and other students.

On February 26, the students' union led a Long March across the JNU campus to protest the university administration's policies. Students stated they were demonstrating due to unaddressed grievances, including alleged caste-based remarks, the rustication of student leaders, and calls for greater equality within the university.

During the march, the situation turned tense despite the presence of the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force. Student groups claimed that strict measures were taken during the protest, resulting in the arrest of 14 students.

Patiala House Court Grants Bail

After hearing the matter, the Patiala House Court granted bail to the students. However, their release was initially delayed due to verification of their permanent addresses, during which they remained in judicial custody and were sent to Tihar Jail.