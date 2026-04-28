ETV Bharat / state

14 Inmates Of Rajasthan Jail On Hunger Strike For Lack Of Facilities Fall Ill

Bharatpur: The condition of 14 inmates of Bayana sub jail in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, who have been on hunger strike for the last five days demanding transfer to the Sewar Central Jail for better facilities, deteriorated on Tuesday, leading to panic in the administration.

While nine of them have been referred to the jail ward at the RBM Hospital, five are being treated by a medical team within the jail premises.

They alleged the Bayana jail lacks basic amenities, causing them constant distress. Jailer Kedar Sharma said 15 out of the 30 prisoners have resumed eating, while 14 remain on hunger strike.

"One inmate has also been released. They had been transferred to this facility due to overcrowding elsewhere. Their request for transfer to Sewar Central Jail is currently being considered at a higher administrative level," he added.