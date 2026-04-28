ETV Bharat / state

14 Inmates Of Rajasthan Jail On Hunger Strike For Lack Of Facilities Fall Ill

While nine have been referred to the jail ward at the RBM Hospital, five are being treated by a medical team within the jail premises.

The Bayana sub jail in Bharatpur.
The Bayana sub jail in Bharatpur. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bharatpur: The condition of 14 inmates of Bayana sub jail in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, who have been on hunger strike for the last five days demanding transfer to the Sewar Central Jail for better facilities, deteriorated on Tuesday, leading to panic in the administration.

While nine of them have been referred to the jail ward at the RBM Hospital, five are being treated by a medical team within the jail premises.

They alleged the Bayana jail lacks basic amenities, causing them constant distress. Jailer Kedar Sharma said 15 out of the 30 prisoners have resumed eating, while 14 remain on hunger strike.

"One inmate has also been released. They had been transferred to this facility due to overcrowding elsewhere. Their request for transfer to Sewar Central Jail is currently being considered at a higher administrative level," he added.

On April 22, about 30 prisoners were transferred from the Gangapur City Jail to Bayana. Since their transfer, the inmates were dissatisfied with the arrangements at the facility, which led to the hunger strike.

The health department has mobilised its resources to help bring the situation under control. On PMO Dr Jogendra Gurjar's direction, two medical teams have been constituted to continuously monitor the prisoners.

SDM Deepak Mittal and additional SP Hariram Kumawat visited the jail, held discussions with the striking prisoners in an attempt to persuade them to end their protest. Despite their best efforts, the prisoners remain adamant in their demands and are refusing to call of hungrer strike.

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TAGGED:

FACILITIES IN JAIL
HUNGER STRIKE AT BAYANA SUB JAIL
RBM HOSPITAL BHARATPUR
RAJASTHAN HEALTH DEPT
BAYANA SUB JAIL

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