ETV Bharat / state

14.4 Lakh MT Waste Utilised To Construct 148 Km Highway In Delhi: Union Minister

Bhalswa is one of Delhi's oldest waste dumping sites, which became operational in 1994. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, said a total of 14.4 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste has been utilised to build 148 km of highway in Delhi so far. A major achievement under this initiative is the construction of the 75-km urban extension road with 10.2 lakh MT of waste from the Bhalswa landfill site. "This serves not only as an excellent example of waste management but has also proven to be a superior alternative for saving on construction costs and resources," he added. A major achievement under this initiative is the construction of the 75-km urban extension road with 10.2 lakh MT of waste. (ETV Bharat) Malhotra said a total of 3.4 lakh MT of waste was utilised in the construction of a key stretch (from DND to Sohna) of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sourced from the Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites. Additionally, waste is being used to construct the 39.5 km Bahsuma-Bijnor Highway, which will utilise a total of 0.8 lakh MT of waste, he added.