14.4 Lakh MT Waste Utilised To Construct 148 Km Highway In Delhi: Union Minister
The National Highway Authority of India engaged with the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to utilise waste from landfills in highway construction.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, said a total of 14.4 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste has been utilised to build 148 km of highway in Delhi so far.
A major achievement under this initiative is the construction of the 75-km urban extension road with 10.2 lakh MT of waste from the Bhalswa landfill site. "This serves not only as an excellent example of waste management but has also proven to be a superior alternative for saving on construction costs and resources," he added.
Malhotra said a total of 3.4 lakh MT of waste was utilised in the construction of a key stretch (from DND to Sohna) of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sourced from the Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites. Additionally, waste is being used to construct the 39.5 km Bahsuma-Bijnor Highway, which will utilise a total of 0.8 lakh MT of waste, he added.
The Centre has made the use of waste mandatory in road construction projects under the Swachh Bharat Mission II. Following this, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) engaged with the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to utilise waste from landfills in highway construction.
For years, Delhi saw mountains of waste at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.— Delhi Government (@DelhiGovDigital) June 15, 2026
Now, Delhi is seeing action.
With scientific waste processing and continuous clearance efforts, these legacy landfill sites are being reduced step by step.
A cleaner, healthier and greener Delhi is taking… pic.twitter.com/1NqeFZKQIr
Beyond developing embankments along the highways, this waste is also being used in the inner layers of the carriageway up to a thickness of 250 mm and in the construction of service lanes. Delhi Urban Development Department and the NHAI are planning to use this waste in upcoming road infrastructure projects to develop a network of sustainable and eco-friendly roads.
On May 28, Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted a surprise visit to the Bhalswa landfill site to take stock of the ongoing bio-mining and bio-remediation operations. He issued strict directives to officials to accelerate the operations before the monsoon in mission mode.
Officials said approximately 73 lakh MT of legacy waste had accumulated at the Bhalswa landfill till June 2022. Thanks to sustained efforts and the deployment of modern machinery, the volume of waste has now been reduced to approximately 23.17 lakh metric tonnes. Out of the site's total 70-acre area, 43 acres have been completely cleared of garbage.
Bhalswa is one of Delhi's oldest waste dumping sites, which became operational in 1994 and was declared overflowing as early as 2006.
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