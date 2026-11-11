13th-Century Perumal Idol Found Buried Under Neem Tree In Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur
Archaeologists believe the two-foot statue could be nearly 800 years old, while officials are investigating how it came to be buried on government land.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Thiruvallur: A statue of Lord Perumal, believed to date back to the 13th century, has been recovered from beneath a neem tree on government land in Chinnakavanam near Ponneri in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district
Locals alerted Ponneri Taluk Tahsildar Jayakar Prabhu about the idol, following which officials visited the spot and retrieved it.
On examination, officials identified it as a four-armed statue of Lord Perumal, measuring nearly two feet in height. Archaeologists who examined it said it could date back to the 13th century AD.
The Chennai Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit has begun an inquiry to determine whether the statue was smuggled and abandoned at the site. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sampath and Ponneri Taluk Tahsildar Jayakar Prabhu are investigating the matter. The recovered idol has been kept in the Perumal idol treasury.
In a separate finding, the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department had earlier recovered two Chola-era bronze idols of Lord Nataraja and Goddess Sivakami during an excavation in Nagapattinam. The idols, found along with their supporting pedestals at a depth of one metre, were estimated to date back to the 12th century.
Based on initial analyses of their physical traits, iconographic attributes, ornamental etchings, and pedestal style, experts estimated that the idols date back to the 12th century AD (late Chola period).
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