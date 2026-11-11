ETV Bharat / state

13th-Century Perumal Idol Found Buried Under Neem Tree In Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur: A statue of Lord Perumal, believed to date back to the 13th century, has been recovered from beneath a neem tree on government land in Chinnakavanam near Ponneri in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district

Locals alerted Ponneri Taluk Tahsildar Jayakar Prabhu about the idol, following which officials visited the spot and retrieved it.

On examination, officials identified it as a four-armed statue of Lord Perumal, measuring nearly two feet in height. Archaeologists who examined it said it could date back to the 13th century AD.

The Chennai Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit has begun an inquiry to determine whether the statue was smuggled and abandoned at the site. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sampath and Ponneri Taluk Tahsildar Jayakar Prabhu are investigating the matter. The recovered idol has been kept in the Perumal idol treasury.