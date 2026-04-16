ETV Bharat / state

139-Kg Woman Delivers Safely At Gajwel Government Hospital In Telangana

Gajwel (Telangana): In a successful high-risk delivery, doctors at the Government Hospital in Gajwel ensured the safe birth of a baby girl to a 139-kg pregnant woman, providing relief to a family that had struggled to find treatment.

Sairam Pooja, a resident of Yapral in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was facing complications during pregnancy due to obesity and thyroid-related issues. Her condition made the delivery highly risky. According to family members, several private hospitals had declined to take up the case, citing high risk and an estimated cost of over Rs 2 lakh.

Without any other help, the family later approached the Government Hospital in Gajwel, where the case was taken up under the supervision of Dr Annapurna. A medical team comprising many doctors - Dr Manjula, Dr Triveni, Dr Susheela, Dr Satish and Dr Mahipal - was formed to handle the high-risk procedure.