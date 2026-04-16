139-Kg Woman Delivers Safely At Gajwel Government Hospital In Telangana
After being turned away due to risk and cost concerns, the family found treatment at a government hospital, where doctors successfully handled the complex delivery.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Gajwel (Telangana): In a successful high-risk delivery, doctors at the Government Hospital in Gajwel ensured the safe birth of a baby girl to a 139-kg pregnant woman, providing relief to a family that had struggled to find treatment.
Sairam Pooja, a resident of Yapral in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was facing complications during pregnancy due to obesity and thyroid-related issues. Her condition made the delivery highly risky. According to family members, several private hospitals had declined to take up the case, citing high risk and an estimated cost of over Rs 2 lakh.
Without any other help, the family later approached the Government Hospital in Gajwel, where the case was taken up under the supervision of Dr Annapurna. A medical team comprising many doctors - Dr Manjula, Dr Triveni, Dr Susheela, Dr Satish and Dr Mahipal - was formed to handle the high-risk procedure.
Despite the complications, the doctors successfully performed the surgery. Pooja delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 3.75 kg. Both mother and child are stable and under observation. They will be discharged within a few days.
Doctors said the case was considered high risk as the woman was obese and had thyroid conditions during pregnancy. They also said that government hospitals and its doctors have always been handling such cases efficiently.
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