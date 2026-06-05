ETV Bharat / state

1,364 Nilgiri Tahr Counted In Tamil Nadu, 4.68% More Than Last Year

Chennai: As many as 1,364 Nilgiri Tahr (a stocky mountain goat with short, coarse yellowish brown fur) were counted in Tamil Nadu during an annual synchronized survey conducted recently in the state marking a 4.68 per cent increase in the numbers compared to last year.

The survey of the Nilgiri Tahr is one of the important components of Project Nilgiri Tahr, aimed at estimating the population of the mountain in the Western Ghats carried out in collaboration with the Kerala Forest Department. The population of Nilgiri Tahr was estimated at 1,031 in Tamil Nadu in the first synchronized survey for the state animal conducted from April 29, to May 1, 2024 in 140 blocks. The second synchronized survey for the Nilgiri Tahr was conducted from April 24 to April 27, 2025 in 177 blocks and the total population of Nilgiri Tahr was estimated at 1,303 in Tamil Nadu.

The third synchronized survey for the state animal was carried out by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for four days from April 24 to April 27, 2026, simultaneously across all the 14 Nilgiri Tahr-bearing forest divisions. The survey covered the same 177 survey blocks distributed in 126 forest beats of 43 forest ranges where it was carried out last year.

A total of 11 capacity-building and training programmes were conducted for frontline field staff by the Project Nilgiri Tahr team. For the first time, the Android-based mobile application 'Varudai' was used, enabling real-time data transfer from the field. Third-party observers from International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)- India, New Delhi, WTI, TANUVAS, Kerala Forest Department, and members of WWF also participated in the survey.