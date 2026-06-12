132-Ft Mobile Tower Goes Missing In Bihar's Buxar, Police Launch Probe
Telecom officials arriving for repairs were shocked to find a 132-ft mobile tower and generator missing from Bihar's Buxar district.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Buxar: A bizarre incident has come to light in Bihar's Buxar district, where a 132-ft-tall mobile tower and a 15 kVA generator allegedly disappeared from their location.
The unusual incident has left both local residents and the police administration stunned. The massive telecom tower, located in the middle of a residential area, reportedly vanished without anyone noticing.
The incident occurred in Dumraon and the matter came to light when officials and employees of GTL Infrastructure reached the site to repair the mobile tower, which had reportedly remained non-operational for years.
Upon arriving at the location, they were shocked to find that the 132-ft tower was no longer there. Along with the tower, a 15 KVA generator set and other technical equipment installed at the site were also found missing. Following the discovery, a company representative submitted a written complaint at Dumraon police station, alleging theft of the tower and associated equipment.
Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.
What The Landowner Said
Harenath Yadav, the owner of the land where the tower was installed, shared details about the case. According to him, the company had signed a 12-year agreement in 2010 to install the tower on his land. The agreement expired in 2022, after which the company allegedly stopped making payments.
"As no payment was received, notices were sent to the company on four occasions, but no action was taken. Now we have come to know that the tower and all related equipment have disappeared," Yadav said.
Residents said the tower had been standing at the location for nearly 15 years. However, it had not been visible for the past 15-20 days.
Many residents initially believed that the telecom company had dismantled and removed the structure. But after news of the alleged theft surfaced, the incident became the subject of widespread discussion in the area.
Police Begin Investigation And Security Problem
Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya said a complaint had been received regarding the removal of the tower. "Information about the incident has been received. The matter is being investigated following receipt of the complaint. The landowner and other concerned persons will be questioned. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," Arya said.
The incident has also sparked fresh concerns about security among local residents.
People questioned how a 132-foot mobile tower and a heavy generator could go missing from a residential area without attracting attention. Residents said the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of private property in the area.
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