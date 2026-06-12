ETV Bharat / state

132-Ft Mobile Tower Goes Missing In Bihar's Buxar, Police Launch Probe

Police are investigating the disappearance of a 132-foot mobile tower in Buxar. ( Etv Bharat )

Buxar: A bizarre incident has come to light in Bihar's Buxar district, where a 132-ft-tall mobile tower and a 15 kVA generator allegedly disappeared from their location.

The unusual incident has left both local residents and the police administration stunned. The massive telecom tower, located in the middle of a residential area, reportedly vanished without anyone noticing.

The incident occurred in Dumraon and the matter came to light when officials and employees of GTL Infrastructure reached the site to repair the mobile tower, which had reportedly remained non-operational for years.

Upon arriving at the location, they were shocked to find that the 132-ft tower was no longer there. Along with the tower, a 15 KVA generator set and other technical equipment installed at the site were also found missing. Following the discovery, a company representative submitted a written complaint at Dumraon police station, alleging theft of the tower and associated equipment.

Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

What The Landowner Said

Harenath Yadav, the owner of the land where the tower was installed, shared details about the case. According to him, the company had signed a 12-year agreement in 2010 to install the tower on his land. The agreement expired in 2022, after which the company allegedly stopped making payments.