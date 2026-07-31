ETV Bharat / state

13,000 Tribal Artistes Perform Dhimsa Dance In Andhra's Bhogapuram, Make It To Guinness Book Of World Records

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani at the event ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayanagaram: A performance of Andhra Pradesh's traditional Dhimsa dance by more than 13,000 tribal women and girl students at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram on Friday was recognised by Guinness World Records as the “largest Dhimsa dance”.

Previously, 11,000 artists performed the dance together. However, recently, 13,000 tribal artists performed the dance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhogapuram on Saturday.

The artistes performed the dance in the presence of representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records. The representatives presented the Guinness Book of World Records certificate in the presence of Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani. The event, organised ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to inaugurate a new airport on August 1, showcased the cultural heritage of North Andhra on a large scale.

Officials said the Dhimsa performers would also welcome the Prime Minister on Saturday. They have been arranged in 433 groups in concentric circles to facilitate the display during his arrival.