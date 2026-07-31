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13,000 Tribal Artistes Perform Dhimsa Dance In Andhra's Bhogapuram, Make It To Guinness Book Of World Records

The event, organised ahead of PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate airport on August 1, showcased the cultural heritage of North Andhra on a large scale.

A performance of Andhra Pradesh's traditional Dhimsa dance by more than 13,000 tribal women and girl students at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram on Friday was recognised by Guinness World Records as the “largest Dhimsa dance”.
Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani at the event (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Vijayanagaram: A performance of Andhra Pradesh's traditional Dhimsa dance by more than 13,000 tribal women and girl students at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram on Friday was recognised by Guinness World Records as the “largest Dhimsa dance”.

Previously, 11,000 artists performed the dance together. However, recently, 13,000 tribal artists performed the dance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhogapuram on Saturday.

The artistes performed the dance in the presence of representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records. The representatives presented the Guinness Book of World Records certificate in the presence of Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani. The event, organised ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to inaugurate a new airport on August 1, showcased the cultural heritage of North Andhra on a large scale.

Officials said the Dhimsa performers would also welcome the Prime Minister on Saturday. They have been arranged in 433 groups in concentric circles to facilitate the display during his arrival.

A performance of Andhra Pradesh's traditional Dhimsa dance by more than 13,000 tribal women and girl students at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram on Friday was recognised by Guinness World Records as the “largest Dhimsa dance”.
Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records presenting the certificate to Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani (ETV Bharat)

Students and women from tribal welfare schools under the jurisdiction of Paderu, Parvathipuram, Seethampet and Rampachodavaram ITDAs practised collectively for the perform,ance in Bhogapuram. There were 275 boxes of girls and women, with 50 students in each box, and 64 trainers made them practice. The state government has taken special steps to restore Dhimsa to its former glory with the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

A performance of Andhra Pradesh's traditional Dhimsa dance by more than 13,000 tribal women and girl students at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram on Friday was recognised by Guinness World Records as the “largest Dhimsa dance”.
Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani shows the Guinness Book of World Records certificate (ETV Bharat)

Dhimsa is a famous tribal folk dance of India known for community unity, graceful circular steps, and vibrant local traditions, primarily practiced in the Araku Valley region of Andhra Pradesh and parts of neighboring Odisha. The word Dhimsa translates to the "sound of the foot steps".

It originated in Koraput district of Odisha and became deeply rooted in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, particularly around Visakhapatnam and the Araku Valley.

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DHIMSA GUINNESS RECORD
DHIMSA
GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS
ANDHRA PRADESH

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