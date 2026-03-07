ETV Bharat / state

130 Maoists Surrender Before Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad

Out of the 130, 125 are from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana, and one from Andhra Pradesh. The surrendered Maoists handed over one INSAS LMG rifle, 31 AK-47 rifles, 21 INSAS rifles, 20 SLR rifles, 18 .303 rifles and 33 other guns to the police. Reddy congratulated DGP Shivdhar Reddy and SIB DIG Sumati for the achievement.

The surrendered Maoists handed over 124 weapons. Among those who surrendered are three state committee members, one regional committee member, 10 divisional committee members, 46 area committee members, and 70 party members.

Hyderabad : As many as 130 Maoists surrendered with weapons in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

He said the police have been working hard to ensure that a large number of Maoists surrender and join the mainstream. The Chief Minister said the police has instilled confidence in the Naxalites that if they shun the path of violence they can lead a decent life. He said that he had told the Naxal leaders that he would do whatever he could at the state level to rehabilitate them and discussed their demands with the Union Home Minister. So far, 721 Maoists have surrendered in Telangana, he said.

The weapons surrendered by the Maoists (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister said the surrendered Maoists will be given a rehabilitation package and a health security card, and arrangements are being made for them to get better medical services in hospitals like NIMS. He said the government will provide the packages based on the Maoists' ranks.

On this occasion, Revanth Reddy appealed key leaders including Ganapathi to surrender. He said Ganapathi is unwell and assured that he would be provided treatment and taken care of if he surrendered. The major surrender of Maoists took place after Reddy had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 4.