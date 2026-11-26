ETV Bharat / state

13 Young Chinar Trees Face Axe In Kashmir As Land Demarcated For PM Ekta Mall

Srinagar: More than a dozen young Chinar trees are facing the axe in summer capital Srinagar after Jammu and Kashmir demarcated land at Kashmir Haat market for the construction of a Rs 127.80-crore multi-storey PM Ekta Mall.

In July, the elected government approved two Unity Malls, one each in Srinagar and Jammu, at a combined cost of Rs 255 crore to provide a dedicated platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Proposed at Kashmir Haat opposite the Civil Secretariat, the Srinagar Ekta Mall will span 15 kanals (1.875 acres). The multi-storey complex will feature a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors with a total built-up area of roughly 1.81 lakh square feet.

QR code tag on a Chinar tree at Kashmir Haat market in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The proposed facilities will include retail shops, a craft museum, an exhibition hall, trade facilitation spaces, an auditorium, an indoor amphitheatre, a food court, dining facilities and guest accommodation.

Four construction firms participated in the tender, with the Jammu-based company emerging as the lowest bidder for the Srinagar Ekta Mall. The project carries an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore and a 720-day completion timeline.

Officials said that the demarcation of the area for the Ekta Mall in Kashmir Haat was carried out on Wednesday. The area includes 13 young Chinar trees which are likely to be chopped down for construction of the mall.

Chinar trees at Kashmir Haat market in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Abdul Qayoom Dar, Executive Engineer, R&B, Karan Nagar, told ETV Bharat that the department is carrying out soil testing and finalising the drawings for the mall. Asked about the Chinar trees coming within the demarcated area, he said that it will become clear after the drawings are finalised.

Chinar trees are legally protected under the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969, which requires official permission from the Tehsildar for their felling, pruning, or export.

Tehsildar (South Srinagar) Sajjad Shah said that no application has yet reached his office about the Chinar trees.