13 Young Chinar Trees Face Axe In Kashmir As Land Demarcated For PM Ekta Mall
Environmentalists urge transplanting 13 young Chinar trees at Srinagar’s Kashmir Haat instead of cutting them down to make way for the PM Ekta Mall.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Srinagar: More than a dozen young Chinar trees are facing the axe in summer capital Srinagar after Jammu and Kashmir demarcated land at Kashmir Haat market for the construction of a Rs 127.80-crore multi-storey PM Ekta Mall.
In July, the elected government approved two Unity Malls, one each in Srinagar and Jammu, at a combined cost of Rs 255 crore to provide a dedicated platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs.
Proposed at Kashmir Haat opposite the Civil Secretariat, the Srinagar Ekta Mall will span 15 kanals (1.875 acres). The multi-storey complex will feature a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors with a total built-up area of roughly 1.81 lakh square feet.
The proposed facilities will include retail shops, a craft museum, an exhibition hall, trade facilitation spaces, an auditorium, an indoor amphitheatre, a food court, dining facilities and guest accommodation.
Four construction firms participated in the tender, with the Jammu-based company emerging as the lowest bidder for the Srinagar Ekta Mall. The project carries an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore and a 720-day completion timeline.
Officials said that the demarcation of the area for the Ekta Mall in Kashmir Haat was carried out on Wednesday. The area includes 13 young Chinar trees which are likely to be chopped down for construction of the mall.
Abdul Qayoom Dar, Executive Engineer, R&B, Karan Nagar, told ETV Bharat that the department is carrying out soil testing and finalising the drawings for the mall. Asked about the Chinar trees coming within the demarcated area, he said that it will become clear after the drawings are finalised.
Chinar trees are legally protected under the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969, which requires official permission from the Tehsildar for their felling, pruning, or export.
Tehsildar (South Srinagar) Sajjad Shah said that no application has yet reached his office about the Chinar trees.
Syed Tariq, Scientist at the Forest Department’s Research Institute or FRI, who geo-tagged 30,000 Chinars in Kashmir valley including those at Kashmir Haat, said that the Chinar trees should not be chopped down.
“These Chinar trees, which are still young, can be transplanted to some other location instead of being cut down. The Forest Research Institute has the machines and knows how to transplant Chinar trees to save them from being cut down,” he told ETV Bharat.
Tariq said that the FRI successfully transplanted two tall Chinars at the famous Char Chinar to restore the glory of the small island on Dal Lake in Srinagar in 2022.
FRI also geotagged chinar trees to keep digital data of these Mughal era trees. A QR code inscribed on a steel plate was fixed on the Chinar tree trunk with information about its location, age and other physical characteristics.
PM Ekta Mall or Unity Mall were announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, for the promotion and sale of One District-One Product, Geographical Indication (GI) products, and other handicrafts from across the country.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the malls will create vibrant commercial spaces for promoting tourism, trade and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.
“These landmark projects will provide a dedicated platform for local artisans, handloom and handicraft products, GI-tagged goods and regional entrepreneurs, while creating vibrant commercial spaces that will promote tourism, trade and employment across Jammu and Kashmir,” he had said.
Both the malls in Srinagar and Jammu are proposed to be operated and maintained through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, with a private partner to be selected through competitive bidding. The government said it will retain policy and strategic oversight of the malls.
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