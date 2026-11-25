13-Year-Old Violin Prodigy Ganga Shashidharan Captivates Ujjain Audience With A Three-Hour Performance
Popularly known as the 'Expression Queen' and 'Queen of Strings', her violin performances have garnered millions of views on social media.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Bhopal: She picked up the violin at the age of four-and-a-half, gave her first solo performance at seven, and launched her signature musical programme, Ganga Tharangam, at nine. Today, 13-year-old Ganga Shashidharan from Guruvayur in Kerala has established herself as a young violin sensation, performing at more than 500 venues across India and abroad. Popularly known as the 'Expression Queen' and 'Queen of Strings', her violin performances have garnered millions of views on social media.
On November 24, 2026, Ganga delivered a nearly three-hour performance at the All India Kalidasa Festival in Ujjain despite suffering a fractured leg and wearing a support bandage. Seated in the same position throughout the performance, she captivated the audience with her expressive violin renditions of classical compositions, folk music and Bollywood songs.
Ganga began her performance at the All India Kalidasa Festival on the evening of November 24 with the Mahishasura Mardini Stotram. She followed it with a Ganesh Vandana, Carnatic classical compositions and popular Bollywood melodies.
Songs such as 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara', 'Mere Dholna Sun' and 'Tu Hi Re' received enthusiastic applause from the audience. Several spectators also requested songs, and Ganga responded with performances on demand.
Ganga said performing in the city of Mahakal was wonderful and unforgettable. She was overwhelmed by the atmosphere, the beauty of the venue and the enthusiasm of the audience.
She added that she could not find enough words to describe the experience and would love to perform on the same stage again.
Ganga is a grade 8 student and aspires to become a renowned violinist. She wants to master and teach the compositions of Carnatic music, and study various aspects of music.
She also wants to compose original songs. According to her, learning music is a continuous journey, and she believes there is still much more for her to explore and master.
Ganga's father, K.M. Shashidharan, a businessman in Dubai, said she was introduced to the violin by her mother and renowned violinist Balabhaskar. At the age of four-and-a-half, Ganga began learning the basics of the violin under Nithin S. Karthikeyan. She trained under Radhika Parameswaran of Guruvayur and All India Radio artiste C.S. Anoop.
She is currently learning the finer aspects of violin from renowned violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan while continuing her performances.
According to her father, Ganga gave her first solo violin performance at the Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple in Guruvayur, where she performed Sada Palaya Sarasakshi.
Her 90-minute concert during Ekadashi at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in 2023 brought her wider recognition.
At the age of nine, she launched her signature musical programme, Ganga Tharangam. In March 2026, at the age of 12, she achieved another milestone by completing her 500th stage performance.
She wakes up at 5.30 am and practises for at least two hours every day. She is proficient in performing more than 30 Carnatic classical compositions and over 50 film songs on the violin.
Ganga has performed across several Indian states and cities, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and West Bengal.
She has also performed at several prominent temples in Kerala, including the Madhur Sree Madanantheswara Siddhivinayaka Temple in Kasaragod. Her international performances have taken her to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Qatar and Australia.
In November 2026, she performed at Prasanthi Nilayam in Andhra Pradesh, followed by her appearance at the All India Kalidasa Festival in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Ganga received the prestigious Shanmukhananda Bharat Ratna Dr M. S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship for Music for the 2024–26 period. The award was presented to her by Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia at a ceremony in Mumbai.
With this recognition, Ganga became the youngest violinist and the only recipient from Kerala to receive the fellowship.
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