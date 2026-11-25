ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Violin Prodigy Ganga Shashidharan Captivates Ujjain Audience With A Three-Hour Performance

Bhopal: She picked up the violin at the age of four-and-a-half, gave her first solo performance at seven, and launched her signature musical programme, Ganga Tharangam , at nine. Today, 13-year-old Ganga Shashidharan from Guruvayur in Kerala has established herself as a young violin sensation, performing at more than 500 venues across India and abroad. Popularly known as the 'Expression Queen' and 'Queen of Strings', her violin performances have garnered millions of views on social media.

On November 24, 2026, Ganga delivered a nearly three-hour performance at the All India Kalidasa Festival in Ujjain despite suffering a fractured leg and wearing a support bandage. Seated in the same position throughout the performance, she captivated the audience with her expressive violin renditions of classical compositions, folk music and Bollywood songs.

Ganga said performing in the city of Mahakal was wonderful and unforgettable (ETV Bharat)

Ganga began her performance at the All India Kalidasa Festival on the evening of November 24 with the Mahishasura Mardini Stotram. She followed it with a Ganesh Vandana, Carnatic classical compositions and popular Bollywood melodies.

Songs such as 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara', 'Mere Dholna Sun' and 'Tu Hi Re' received enthusiastic applause from the audience. Several spectators also requested songs, and Ganga responded with performances on demand.

Ganga said performing in the city of Mahakal was wonderful and unforgettable. She was overwhelmed by the atmosphere, the beauty of the venue and the enthusiasm of the audience.

She added that she could not find enough words to describe the experience and would love to perform on the same stage again.

Ganga is a grade 8 student and aspires to become a renowned violinist. She wants to master and teach the compositions of Carnatic music, and study various aspects of music.

She also wants to compose original songs. According to her, learning music is a continuous journey, and she believes there is still much more for her to explore and master.

Ganga's father, K.M. Shashidharan, a businessman in Dubai, said she was introduced to the violin by her mother and renowned violinist Balabhaskar. At the age of four-and-a-half, Ganga began learning the basics of the violin under Nithin S. Karthikeyan. She trained under Radhika Parameswaran of Guruvayur and All India Radio artiste C.S. Anoop.

She is currently learning the finer aspects of violin from renowned violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan while continuing her performances.