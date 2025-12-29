ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Raped By Stepfather In Uttar Pradesh, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

Sant Kabir Nagar: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar where a 13-year-old girl's stepfather has been accused of raping her. The girl, who kept mum for some time, finally gathered courage to confide in her school teacher, who then passed this information to police officials.

Thereafter, the girl's mother, who works as a constable for the Uttar Pradesh Police, lodged an FIR under sections of the POCSO. The mother of the girl was earlier married and rcently remarried the accused person.

She along with her daughter used to live with the person at a rented home located in the Kotwali area. The young girl was enrolled at a private school and studies in Class 5. According to circle officer, Amit Kumar, on December 25, the young girl was at home alone when her stepfather allegedly raped her, taking advantage of the situation. After the incident, the girl was so frightened and scared that she did not tell her mother about it, Kumar said.