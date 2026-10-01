13-Year-Old Girl, Male Friend ‘Sexually Assaulted’ In Faridabad; Case Registered
According to the police, the 16-year-old boy has also alleged that he was subjected to unnatural sexual acts.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 11:18 PM IST
Faridabad: A 13-year-old girl and her 16-year-old male friend have allegedly been subjected to sexual assault by six youths in Haryana's Faridabad district. According to the FIR lodged by the complainants, the youths took the pair to a deserted, dilapidated building, where the duo was sexually abused. Due to fear, neither of the minors disclosed the incident to their families for a considerable time.
According to the police, the incident occurred on August 24. After leaving her tuition class, the girl had gone to meet her friend. During this time, some youths allegedly followed them up to a dilapidated building and the pair was intimidated there.
Both the girl and her friend suffered from trauma following the incident. Out of fear, none of them informed anyone about the matter for nearly a month. Noticing persistent changes in the girl's behaviour, her mother spoke to her. Upon being questioned and reassured, the girl revealed the details of the incident to her mother. Subsequently, the family contacted the police and lodged a complaint. Treating the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation.
According to the police, the 16-year-old boy has also alleged that he was subjected to unnatural sexual acts. The police are investigating the case based on the statements of both minors and the available evidence.
The family members alleged that three of these youths have been accused of direct involvement in the crime. The police are also investigating the roles of the other youths. According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of BPTP police station, Pradeep, a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint. The police are investigating the crime scene and other aspects related to the incident. The identities of the accused and their roles will be confirmed after the investigation is completed.
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