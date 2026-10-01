ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Girl, Male Friend ‘Sexually Assaulted’ In Faridabad; Case Registered

Representational image. ( IANS )

Faridabad: A 13-year-old girl and her 16-year-old male friend have allegedly been subjected to sexual assault by six youths in Haryana's Faridabad district. According to the FIR lodged by the complainants, the youths took the pair to a deserted, dilapidated building, where the duo was sexually abused. Due to fear, neither of the minors disclosed the incident to their families for a considerable time.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 24. After leaving her tuition class, the girl had gone to meet her friend. During this time, some youths allegedly followed them up to a dilapidated building and the pair was intimidated there. Both the girl and her friend suffered from trauma following the incident. Out of fear, none of them informed anyone about the matter for nearly a month. Noticing persistent changes in the girl's behaviour, her mother spoke to her. Upon being questioned and reassured, the girl revealed the details of the incident to her mother. Subsequently, the family contacted the police and lodged a complaint. Treating the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation.