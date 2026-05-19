13-Year-Old Girl Killed, Six Injured After CNG Cylinder Explosion In Rajasthan’s Deeg
The incident took place on Kanwari Road near the New Bus Stand at around 3 pm.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Bharatpur: In a tragic accident a CNG cylinder exploded in a gas-powered Eco van parked near the New Bus Stand area in Kama town of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The blast triggered a fire that engulfed another nearby Eco vehicle, leaving one child dead and six family members critically injured.
The incident took place on Kanwari Road near the New Bus Stand at around 3 pm.
According to family member Yogesh, two Eco vans were parked in the area, one of which was running on gas. The vehicle suddenly caught fire, and within moments, the CNG cylinder exploded with a blast.
Witnesses said the explosion was so intense that nearby tin sheds and other materials flew into the air. The flames quickly spread to another parked vehicle.
A total of seven people suffered severe burn injuries in the incident. Among them, 13-year-old Akshara died due to critical burns. The six injured family members were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where their condition is stated to be critical.
Narendra, Circle Officer (City) Bharatpur, said preliminary investigations suggest that the gas-powered Eco vehicle suddenly caught fire, after which the cylinder exploded.
He confirmed the information of the deceased. The officer added that the exact cause of the fire will be determined only after a detailed investigation and forensic examination of the spot.
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