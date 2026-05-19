ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Girl Killed, Six Injured After CNG Cylinder Explosion In Rajasthan’s Deeg

Bharatpur: In a tragic accident a CNG cylinder exploded in a gas-powered Eco van parked near the New Bus Stand area in Kama town of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The blast triggered a fire that engulfed another nearby Eco vehicle, leaving one child dead and six family members critically injured.

The incident took place on Kanwari Road near the New Bus Stand at around 3 pm.

According to family member Yogesh, two Eco vans were parked in the area, one of which was running on gas. The vehicle suddenly caught fire, and within moments, the CNG cylinder exploded with a blast.

Witnesses said the explosion was so intense that nearby tin sheds and other materials flew into the air. The flames quickly spread to another parked vehicle.