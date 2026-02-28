ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Dies In Suspected Jaundice Outbreak In Punjab's Ferozepur; 22 Children Test Positive

Ferozepur: A 13-year-old girl died in a suspected jaundice outbreak in Hazara Singh Wala village along the Indo-Pakistan border in Mamdot block here, while another 22 children have tested positive, officials said on Friday.

The outbreak, suspected to have been triggered by contaminated water, alarmed health authorities who rushed medical teams to the village and initiated remedial measures including an extensive house-to-house survey. The deceased girl, identified as Shailja, a Class 4 student, had developed high fever and symptoms consistent with jaundice before her condition deteriorated.

Her father Manjeet Singh said the tragedy has shattered the family. "My daughter was cheerful and active. Within days, her health worsened. We never imagined we would lose her like this," he said. Her mother Seema Singh said her elder daughter Monica (15) and son Rahul (10) are also suffering from stomach infection.

According to officials, as many as 58 blood samples were collected and tested, with 22 testing positive for Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection often transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated by animal urine. The infection can manifest with symptoms including fever, jaundice and other systemic complications, they said.