ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Boy Suspected Of Killing 7-Year-Old In Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: A 13-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of killing a seven-year-old child in Karnapa village under Gandapali panchayat in Bargarh district of Odisha. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bijepur police station. Police have registered a case and are questioning the minor in connection with the alleged murder.

According to the victim’s family, the seven-year-old left home around 2 PM on October 21 to go fishing with his friends. However, he did not return home by evening. After searching for him without success, his family lodged a complaint with Bijepur police that night.

Villagers continued searching for the child and found his body near the embankment of a nearby pond around noon the following day, Thursday.

Bijepur police reached the scene and began a probe. Officers suspected murder after noticing blood on the child’s body. The body was recovered and sent to the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to preliminary findings, the seven-year-old had initially gone to a field to catch fish using a fishing hook. A 13-year-old boy had accompanied him. When they failed to catch fish in the field, they went to the village pond to continue fishing.