13-Year-Old Boy Suspected Of Killing 7-Year-Old In Odisha’s Bargarh
According to the victim’s family, the seven-year-old left home around 2 PM on October 21 to go fishing with his friends.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Bargarh: A 13-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of killing a seven-year-old child in Karnapa village under Gandapali panchayat in Bargarh district of Odisha. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bijepur police station. Police have registered a case and are questioning the minor in connection with the alleged murder.
According to the victim’s family, the seven-year-old left home around 2 PM on October 21 to go fishing with his friends. However, he did not return home by evening. After searching for him without success, his family lodged a complaint with Bijepur police that night.
Villagers continued searching for the child and found his body near the embankment of a nearby pond around noon the following day, Thursday.
Bijepur police reached the scene and began a probe. Officers suspected murder after noticing blood on the child’s body. The body was recovered and sent to the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination.
According to preliminary findings, the seven-year-old had initially gone to a field to catch fish using a fishing hook. A 13-year-old boy had accompanied him. When they failed to catch fish in the field, they went to the village pond to continue fishing.
A dispute reportedly broke out between the two over fishing. Police suspect that the older boy became enraged and strangled the younger child by tightly wrapping a gamuchha, a traditional cotton towel, around his neck for an extended period, resulting in his death.
Bargarh Superintendent of Police Rabindra Nath Satpathy said the child had bleeding from his ear, raising suspicions of murder. Police detained the 13-year-old suspect at Bijepur police station and are continuing their investigation.
SP Satpathy said three children had gone fishing on October 21, but only two returned home. After the child’s father filed a complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation.
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