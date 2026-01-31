ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Madhya Pradesh's Indore; Accused Arrested After Dog Alerts Police

Indore: In a shocking incident, a youth and his minor accomplice murdered a 13-year-old boy after kidnapping him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said. Police have arrested the accused youth and detained his minor accomplice in the case after being alerted by a sniffer dog.

Khajrana Police Station in-charge CB Singh said that the victim, a resident of Srinagar NS, under the MIG police station limits went missing on Friday evening while returning home from school prompting the family to lodge a missing complaint with the police station.

“Subsequent searches were conducted in the surrounding area even as the CCTV footage was also examined. During the searches, a dog escort team was called to the scene. A dog barked at Rehan, a youth from the area part of the search team upon seeing him. Suspicion arose, and the police took him into custody. Upon questioning, he confessed to the murder," Singh said.

According to Singh, the accused Rehan revealed during interrogation that he had kidnapped the child, taken him to a building, and murdered him. He hid the child's body in his grandmother's bed box.