13-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Madhya Pradesh's Indore; Accused Arrested After Dog Alerts Police
According to the police, the prime accused along with his minor accomplice kidnapped the boy and later murdered him.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Indore: In a shocking incident, a youth and his minor accomplice murdered a 13-year-old boy after kidnapping him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said. Police have arrested the accused youth and detained his minor accomplice in the case after being alerted by a sniffer dog.
Khajrana Police Station in-charge CB Singh said that the victim, a resident of Srinagar NS, under the MIG police station limits went missing on Friday evening while returning home from school prompting the family to lodge a missing complaint with the police station.
“Subsequent searches were conducted in the surrounding area even as the CCTV footage was also examined. During the searches, a dog escort team was called to the scene. A dog barked at Rehan, a youth from the area part of the search team upon seeing him. Suspicion arose, and the police took him into custody. Upon questioning, he confessed to the murder," Singh said.
According to Singh, the accused Rehan revealed during interrogation that he had kidnapped the child, taken him to a building, and murdered him. He hid the child's body in his grandmother's bed box.
“He also confessed to disposing of the body elsewhere. Police have arrested the accused, Rehan, and detained his minor accomplice. On the disclosure by the accused, police seized the deceased child's jacket and other evidence,” he said.
Rafiq, a relative of the deceased, said that the accused were involved in illegal drug trafficking in the area. He said that the victim may have witnessed them carrying the contraband for which they killed him.
The deceased's father is reportedly a renowned poet and has recited poetry in various parts of the country and elsewhere. The deceased also has two older sisters. He was the only son in the family. His death has left the family devastated. The accused's elder brother is in jail in connection with some case.
