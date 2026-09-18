ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Murdered In Bengaluru; Neighbour Arrested Over ₹1-Crore Ransom Demand

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a neighbour in Bengaluru in a shocking incident that police suspect was driven by a ransom demand. The Chikkajala police have arrested Bhaskar Reddy, who allegedly abducted his neighbour's son and killed him after demanding ₹1 crore from the boy's father.

The victim has been identified as Prajwal, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar in Yelahanka. According to police, Prajwal and Bhaskar Reddy's families were neighbours and shared a cordial relationship. They frequently visited each other's homes, and the accused was reportedly familiar with the boy's interests and family background.

Prajwal's father, Manohar, is involved in the real estate and finance business, while the boy was particularly interested in cars. Police said Bhaskar Reddy exploited this interest to lure the boy away on Wednesday, telling him that he would take him in his car to buy firecrackers for the upcoming Ganesha festival.

Police said Bhaskar Reddy was under the influence of alcohol at the time. After taking the boy away, he allegedly forced Prajwal to record a video and used it to threaten his father, demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore. He allegedly warned that the boy would be killed if the money was not paid.

Manohar immediately informed Bhaskar Reddy's father about the ransom demand. The two families contacted Bhaskar, reprimanded him and asked him to return with Prajwal. The police were also alerted and a search operation was launched.

According to the police, Bhaskar Reddy panicked after realising that his plan was failing. He allegedly killed Prajwal inside the car by striking him on the head with a cement brick.

The accused then allegedly concealed the boy's body inside the car and attempted to flee towards Andhra Pradesh. However, while travelling at high speed on Ballari Road, the vehicle was involved in a series of collisions. Local residents stopped the vehicle and alerted the police.