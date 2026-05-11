13-Year-Old Boy Fights Off Leopard, Escapes Alive in MP's Pipariya
The boy displayed remarkable courage during a leopard attack in Narmadapuram, managing to escape with minor injuries on Saturday evening.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Pipariya: A 13-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind to save himself from a leopard attack.
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kursi Khapa village under the Pipariya forest beat, where Satyam Thakur, a Class VIII student, was suddenly attacked by a leopard near a field.
Without panicking, Satyam bravely grabbed the leopard by its neck and shouted loudly. After being struck by the boy, the leopard fell back. Hearing the commotion raised by the family members, the animal eventually fled into the dense forest.
13-Year-Old Fought Back Against Leopard
Satyam said that he was playing near a well in the field when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes and attacked him. To save his life, he courageously caught hold of the leopard’s neck.
During the struggle, the leopard's claws injured his stomach and legs. Hearing his screams, his father and the villagers rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Satyam managed to push the leopard away with force, after which it ran back into the forest.
Satyam's father, Mahendra Singh Thakur, said their field is located adjacent to a forest, and there is a well around 40 m from the house. On Saturday evening, the child had gone there to fetch something and started playing nearby. Suddenly, a leopard emerged from between the trees and bushes and attacked him.
Around 7 pm, they heard his screams and rushed to the spot, where they saw the leopard grappling with the boy. Family members and villagers ran towards the scene carrying sticks and raising an alarm. During the chaos, Satyam grabbed the leopard’s neck and pushed it away. He said that by God's grace and his son’s bravery, the child's life was saved.
A team from the forest department took the injured child to the hospital in a government vehicle. Ranger Rekha Thakur and forest guard Barvendra Shah Uikey said an immediate assistance of Rs 1,000 had been provided for treatment, and that further medical support would also be extended by the department. According to Dr Syed Karim, the boy received initial treatment, and his condition is currently stable.
Leopard Population Increasing In Area
The number of leopards in the forests of the nearby Satpura Tiger Reserve has been steadily increasing. Over the past three months, more than 20 leopards have been spotted in the Pipariya circle. Reserve officials said the leopards are increasingly being seen around rural areas, while their numbers inside the dense forest regions could be even higher.
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