ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Boy Fights Off Leopard, Escapes Alive in MP's Pipariya

Pipariya: A 13-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind to save himself from a leopard attack.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kursi Khapa village under the Pipariya forest beat, where Satyam Thakur, a Class VIII student, was suddenly attacked by a leopard near a field.

Without panicking, Satyam bravely grabbed the leopard by its neck and shouted loudly. After being struck by the boy, the leopard fell back. Hearing the commotion raised by the family members, the animal eventually fled into the dense forest.

13-Year-Old Fought Back Against Leopard

Satyam said that he was playing near a well in the field when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes and attacked him. To save his life, he courageously caught hold of the leopard’s neck.

During the struggle, the leopard's claws injured his stomach and legs. Hearing his screams, his father and the villagers rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Satyam managed to push the leopard away with force, after which it ran back into the forest.