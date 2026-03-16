ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Being Denied Mobile Phone In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after being denied a mobile phone by his family at Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh.

Police said the boy was rushed to district hospital in an unconscious state. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased's family hails from Mallpur Siddhari village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The boy's family members said he had been asking his mother for a mobile phone since Sunday morning. However, as exams were on, the boy's mother refused to comply with his demand. Upset over the denial, the boy went to his room and took the extreme step. The deceased's family, in shock, said they had never imagined that he would take such a drastic step over a trivial issue.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said the postmortem on the deceased's body was conducted before it was handed over to his family. "All aspects of the incident are being investigated. Statements from the deceased' family members are being recorded," he said.