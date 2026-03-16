13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Being Denied Mobile Phone In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
The boy had been asking his mother for a mobile phone since Sunday and when refused took the extreme step.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Bilaspur: A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after being denied a mobile phone by his family at Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh.
Police said the boy was rushed to district hospital in an unconscious state. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased's family hails from Mallpur Siddhari village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.
The boy's family members said he had been asking his mother for a mobile phone since Sunday morning. However, as exams were on, the boy's mother refused to comply with his demand. Upset over the denial, the boy went to his room and took the extreme step. The deceased's family, in shock, said they had never imagined that he would take such a drastic step over a trivial issue.
Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said the postmortem on the deceased's body was conducted before it was handed over to his family. "All aspects of the incident are being investigated. Statements from the deceased' family members are being recorded," he said.
Incidents involving disputes over gadgets and digital devices among children have raised serious concerns in recent years. Experts believe increasing dependence on mobile phones and lack of emotional communication can sometimes create extreme reactions among youngsters.
The tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for greater awareness among parents and children about responsible technology use and mental well-being.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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