13 Students Fall Ill Due To 'Water Contamination' In Bharatpur, Probe Ordered

Bharatpur: After 13 girl students of a government residential school in Bayana under Alapuri block in Rajasthan's Bharatpur fell ill in the past four days due to possible water contamination, the administration on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the matter and submit a report.

Subdivisional magistrate Deepak Mittal has ordered an investigation into the quality of drinking water and health facilities on the school campus to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

On Tuesday, about half a dozen students — Lakshmi (16), Rama (14), Manju (15), Manisha (13), and Ishu (15) — of Classes 8 to 12 of Devnarayan Government Girls Senior Secondary Residential School complained of chest pain, difficulty in breathing, anxiety, restlessness, and stomach pain. As their condition was worsening, the school administration immediately rushed them to the Bayana sub-district hospital.