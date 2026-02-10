13 Students Fall Ill Due To 'Water Contamination' In Bharatpur, Probe Ordered
Dr Nirbhay Singh Gurjar of Bayana sub-district hospital said five students who were admitted experienced similar symptoms, such as abdominal pain, restlessness, and difficulty breathing.
Bharatpur: After 13 girl students of a government residential school in Bayana under Alapuri block in Rajasthan's Bharatpur fell ill in the past four days due to possible water contamination, the administration on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the matter and submit a report.
Subdivisional magistrate Deepak Mittal has ordered an investigation into the quality of drinking water and health facilities on the school campus to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.
On Tuesday, about half a dozen students — Lakshmi (16), Rama (14), Manju (15), Manisha (13), and Ishu (15) — of Classes 8 to 12 of Devnarayan Government Girls Senior Secondary Residential School complained of chest pain, difficulty in breathing, anxiety, restlessness, and stomach pain. As their condition was worsening, the school administration immediately rushed them to the Bayana sub-district hospital.
Earlier, other students — Shivani, Janhvi, Kavita, Pooja, Komal, Priyanka, and Monica — had also fallen ill in similar ways. Hostel warden Hemendra Kumar Sharma said similar problems have been reported among the students for the past few days. "On Tuesday, five students were provided with immediate medical attention after their condition deteriorated," he added.
Dr Nirbhay Singh Gurjar of Bayana sub-district hospital said five students experienced similar symptoms, such as abdominal pain, restlessness, and difficulty breathing. "Preliminary investigations suggest contamination of the drinking water. One of them has been referred to the district hospital as her condition was serious.
Block chief medical officer Dr Dharmendra Chaudhary said the students are stable, and psychological factors are also being suspected in some cases. "As a precaution, the health team is monitoring the situation," he added.
