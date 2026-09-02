ETV Bharat / state

13 H1N1 Cases Reported In Chhattisgarh's Durg; Health Department Issues Alert For High-Risk Groups

Durg: Cases of swine flu—specifically the H1N1 infection—are steadily rising in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. A total of 13 patients have tested positive in the district so far. Out of the number, four have recovered after treatment and been discharged from the hospital, while two are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Meanwhile, seven infected patients are admitted to various hospitals and are currently receiving treatment, an official said. Epidemic Control Officer Dr CBS Banjare said that the Health Department is fully alert regarding the infection. “Instructions have been issued to all hospitals in Durg to immediately inform the district administration and the Health Department once any H1N1-positive patient is detected. Directives have also been given to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the infection alongside patient treatment,” he added.

The Epidemic Control Officer noted that young children, the elderly, and pregnant women are at higher risk of H1N1 infection. Such individuals have been advised to exercise special caution.