ETV Bharat / state

13 Child Labourers Rescued From Factories In Gujarat's Rajkot

One of the factories from where child labourers were rescued ( ETV Bharat )

Rajkot: As many as 13 child labourers, engaged in three factories at Jetpur in Gujarat's Rajkot district were rescued during raids on Friday.

Police said, raids were conducted at three factories located in different areas of Jetpur. During the operation, a total of 13 child laborers engaged in printing and stitching sarees were rescued. A case has been registered against three factory owners/operators under the Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act at the Jetpur Udyognagar police station.

Police said, a task force comprising personnel from the Labour Department, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), the DCPU, and the Jetpur Udyognagar police, led by Dr Disha R Kanani, Rajkot's government labor officer and child labor inspector, conducted a thorough search from 11:30 am to 3:30 p.m.

The task force conducted raids on three different units in Jetpur. One of the raids was conducted at a factory in the Ammanagar area, located on the Old Rajkot Highway. Four child laborers, aged approximately 10 to 13, were found engaged in saree-making at the factory. A case has been registered against the factory's manager, Ansari Altaf Hussain Sahebjad.