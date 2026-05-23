13 Child Labourers Rescued From Factories In Gujarat's Rajkot
The child workers were rescued from three workers operating from Jetpur in Rajkot district.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Rajkot: As many as 13 child labourers, engaged in three factories at Jetpur in Gujarat's Rajkot district were rescued during raids on Friday.
Police said, raids were conducted at three factories located in different areas of Jetpur. During the operation, a total of 13 child laborers engaged in printing and stitching sarees were rescued. A case has been registered against three factory owners/operators under the Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act at the Jetpur Udyognagar police station.
Police said, a task force comprising personnel from the Labour Department, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), the DCPU, and the Jetpur Udyognagar police, led by Dr Disha R Kanani, Rajkot's government labor officer and child labor inspector, conducted a thorough search from 11:30 am to 3:30 p.m.
The task force conducted raids on three different units in Jetpur. One of the raids was conducted at a factory in the Ammanagar area, located on the Old Rajkot Highway. Four child laborers, aged approximately 10 to 13, were found engaged in saree-making at the factory. A case has been registered against the factory's manager, Ansari Altaf Hussain Sahebjad.
Further, an establishment in the Shantivan area, located on Rabarika Road in Udyognagar, was also raided from where a child laborer, approximately 13 years old, engaged in saree printing was rescued. A complaint was filed against the manager, Nimeshbhai Raddia.
Finally, a unit located on Filter Plant Road in Nandaniya Nagar, on the other side of the Bhadar River, was searched from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Here, the highest number of child laborers, aged 12 to 13, were found engaged in saree-making. Police have filed an FIR against the factory's owner Meet Mansukhbhai Bhuva in the case.
During interrogation of the 13 children rescued from the three locations, it came to fore that they had been working at the factories for the last 15 days to one year. Following the raids, the children were rescued from the custody of the accused and handed over to a child protection home in Rajkot for safe shelter.
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