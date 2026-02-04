126-Year-Old Tarn Taran Man Claims He Met Bhagat Singh In Lahore Jail
Bur Singh, who claims to be 126, says he met Bhagat Singh and credits a traditional diet for longevity, though Aadhaar records list him younger.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Tarn Taran (Punjab): Bur Singh, a resident of Wan Tara Singh village in Tarn Taran district, claims to be 126 years old and says he once met Bhagat Singh in Lahore Jail. Despite his age, he continues to live a healthy and active life.
According to Bur Singh, he was born in 1900 and personally witnessed key moments in Indian history, including the Partition of 1947 and all subsequent wars. However, his Aadhaar card lists his date of birth as January 1, 1908, making him 118 years old. Bur Singh and his family insist the Aadhaar entry is incorrect.
Recalling his meeting with Bhagat Singh, Bur Singh described the revolutionary as fair-complexioned, thin, and sharp-eyed. He said the meeting was arranged by his elder brother, Channan Singh Rara, and added that Bhagat Singh was older than him at the time. “I was deeply saddened when I heard about the hanging of Bhagat Singh and his companions,” he said.
Bur Singh also spoke emotionally about the Partition, recalling how families were torn apart. He said he was married before 1947 and that his wife was from what later became Pakistan. In his youth, he said, travel between villages was done on horseback.
Sharing the secret of his long life, Bur Singh credited a traditional diet that includes desi ghee, milk, cream, sesame seeds, almonds, musk, and panjiri with milk, which he still consumes every morning. He said he has seen six generations of his family and has outlived all his contemporaries. He also claimed to have visited Nankana Sahib multiple times, along with places such as Sahiwal, Multan, Kabul, and Kandahar.
Bur Singh said he previously drank pink tea but now drinks black tea. He added that he has never relied on medicines and believes natural living is key to good health.
His son, Darbara Singh, said his father’s eyesight remains sharp and that he does not wear glasses. “His teeth and knees are fine, and doctors have found no illness in him. He never took regular medicines,” he said. He added that Bur Singh occasionally consumes alcohol but avoids both country-made and commercial liquor.
While official records place his age lower, Bur Singh and his family continue to maintain that he is 126 years old and that the Aadhaar record does not reflect his true birth year.