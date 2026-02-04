ETV Bharat / state

126-Year-Old Tarn Taran Man Claims He Met Bhagat Singh In Lahore Jail

Bur Singh, who claims to be 126 years old while his Aadhaar says he is 118 years old. ( ETV Bharat )

Tarn Taran (Punjab): Bur Singh, a resident of Wan Tara Singh village in Tarn Taran district, claims to be 126 years old and says he once met Bhagat Singh in Lahore Jail. Despite his age, he continues to live a healthy and active life.

According to Bur Singh, he was born in 1900 and personally witnessed key moments in Indian history, including the Partition of 1947 and all subsequent wars. However, his Aadhaar card lists his date of birth as January 1, 1908, making him 118 years old. Bur Singh and his family insist the Aadhaar entry is incorrect.

Recalling his meeting with Bhagat Singh, Bur Singh described the revolutionary as fair-complexioned, thin, and sharp-eyed. He said the meeting was arranged by his elder brother, Channan Singh Rara, and added that Bhagat Singh was older than him at the time. “I was deeply saddened when I heard about the hanging of Bhagat Singh and his companions,” he said.

Bur Singh also spoke emotionally about the Partition, recalling how families were torn apart. He said he was married before 1947 and that his wife was from what later became Pakistan. In his youth, he said, travel between villages was done on horseback.