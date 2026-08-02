ETV Bharat / state

1,200-Year-Old Sculptures Of Goddess, Kotravai Found During Field Survey In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

The sculpture of the goddess ( ETV Bharat )

Villupuram: Sculptures of a goddess and a kotravai (ancient Tamil goddess of war, victory, fertility, and the hunt), believed to be 1,200 years old were found during a field survey conducted by a historian near Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district. Historian K Senguttuvan was involved in a field study in the Kollar and Pelakuppam areas near Tindivanam when he stumbled upon the sculptures of the goddess and kotravai, dating back to 1,200 years, from the Pallava period. “A sculpture was buried more than half way inside the lake of Kollar village. The people of the area worshipped the sculpture as Durga," Senguttuvan said. The sculpture was taken out by the villagers a few days ago and when it was examined, it was revealed that it was a 1,200-year-old sculpture of an elder goddess. It was also revealed that it was a sculpture from the Pallava period of the 8th century AD. Historian K Senguttuvan with the kotravai (ETV Bharat)