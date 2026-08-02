1,200-Year-Old Sculptures Of Goddess, Kotravai Found During Field Survey In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram
The sculptures are believed to be from Pallava period of 8th Century AD.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Villupuram: Sculptures of a goddess and a kotravai (ancient Tamil goddess of war, victory, fertility, and the hunt), believed to be 1,200 years old were found during a field survey conducted by a historian near Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.
Historian K Senguttuvan was involved in a field study in the Kollar and Pelakuppam areas near Tindivanam when he stumbled upon the sculptures of the goddess and kotravai, dating back to 1,200 years, from the Pallava period. “A sculpture was buried more than half way inside the lake of Kollar village. The people of the area worshipped the sculpture as Durga," Senguttuvan said.
The sculpture was taken out by the villagers a few days ago and when it was examined, it was revealed that it was a 1,200-year-old sculpture of an elder goddess. It was also revealed that it was a sculpture from the Pallava period of the 8th century AD.
This sculpture is carved on a slab of stone around five feet high. The elder goddess is depicted wearing a beautiful headdress, earrings called 'Vyava Kundalam', a necklace, and a knotted loincloth. The elder goddess is seated on a seat with both her legs hanging down.
Her fingers are shown large and elegant. On the right side of the elder goddess, her son Manthan sits and on the left, her daughter Manthi. In the upper right corner of the sculpture, the elder goddess's weapon, the broom, is seen. However, the usual crow flag is not a part of the sculpture.
Similarly, a sculpture of a kotravai was discovered in a grove near the SIPCOT complex in the Pelakuppam area. The kotravai, which is depicted with eight arms, is depicted standing majestically on the head of a buffalo. The kotravai is seen with both arms resting on the thighs in front, which is a unique arrangement.
Her vehicle, a deer, stands near the right foot of the goddess. The images of the head-sacrificing hero and the devotee, which are usually found in the sculptures of the goddess, are not included in this sculpture.
"The sculpture of the kotravai, is also a 1,200-year-old Pallava sculpture. The sculptures of the goddess and the kotravai are significant 1,200 years ago evidence of historically Tindivanam area." said Senguttuvan.
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