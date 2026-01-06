ETV Bharat / state

120 People Found Packed In 32-Sleeper Bus In Rishikesh

Over 100 school students from Rajasthan were travelling in an overloaded sleeper bus to Rishikesh before transport officials seized the vehicle and imposed a fine.

Overcrowded Bus Uttarakhand
The bus that was seized in Rishikesh. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rishikesh: As many as 120 people, including over 100 school students, were found travelling in a 32-sleeper bus during a transport department check in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The bus, which had travelled nearly 842 kilometres from Dholpur district in Rajasthan on an educational tour, was seized for overloading and multiple violations.

The sleeper bus from Dholpur had crossed state borders and reached Rishikesh without being checked anywhere along the route. The violation came to light only after officials intercepted the vehicle in Rishikesh.

Bus From Rajasthan Seized In Rishikesh

The Transport Department was conducting vehicle checks near the Bhadrakali Temple on the Gangotri Highway around 6 pm on Monday. During the inspection, a sleeper bus with an Agra registration crossed the Bhadrakali intersection and moved towards Brahmanand Mor. A flex board advertising a school educational tour was displayed on the front of the bus.

When the transport team stopped the bus and checked inside, officials were stunned by the scene.

Over 100 Students Found Onboard

Officials found that 100 students from Maa Bhagwati Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School, Tasimo, in Dholpur district were packed into the 32-sleeper bus. Along with the students, the driver, conductor and around 20 other passengers were also travelling, taking the total number onboard to 120.

ARTO Challans And Seizes Bus

ARTO (Enforcement) Rashmi Pant said the driver and conductor were not wearing uniforms and lacked permission to operate the bus in the mountainous region beyond Tapovan. The bus was also found to be heavily overloaded.

A fine of ₹21,500 was imposed, and the bus was seized.

Students Shifted Safely

Pant said the students and teachers were later transported to Haridwar railway station using state roadways buses, adding that student safety would not be compromised and that overloading would not be tolerated.

Also Read

Sleeper Bus Overturns In Jalore; 7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured In Three Separate Accidents In Rajasthan

Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With A Truck In Maharashtra; Driver Killed, 21 Injured

TAGGED:

OVERLOADED BUS IN RISHIKESH
120 PEOPLE FOUND IN THE BUS
UTTARAKHAND NEWS
UTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.