120 People Found Packed In 32-Sleeper Bus In Rishikesh
Over 100 school students from Rajasthan were travelling in an overloaded sleeper bus to Rishikesh before transport officials seized the vehicle and imposed a fine.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Rishikesh: As many as 120 people, including over 100 school students, were found travelling in a 32-sleeper bus during a transport department check in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The bus, which had travelled nearly 842 kilometres from Dholpur district in Rajasthan on an educational tour, was seized for overloading and multiple violations.
The sleeper bus from Dholpur had crossed state borders and reached Rishikesh without being checked anywhere along the route. The violation came to light only after officials intercepted the vehicle in Rishikesh.
Bus From Rajasthan Seized In Rishikesh
The Transport Department was conducting vehicle checks near the Bhadrakali Temple on the Gangotri Highway around 6 pm on Monday. During the inspection, a sleeper bus with an Agra registration crossed the Bhadrakali intersection and moved towards Brahmanand Mor. A flex board advertising a school educational tour was displayed on the front of the bus.
When the transport team stopped the bus and checked inside, officials were stunned by the scene.
Over 100 Students Found Onboard
Officials found that 100 students from Maa Bhagwati Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School, Tasimo, in Dholpur district were packed into the 32-sleeper bus. Along with the students, the driver, conductor and around 20 other passengers were also travelling, taking the total number onboard to 120.
ARTO Challans And Seizes Bus
ARTO (Enforcement) Rashmi Pant said the driver and conductor were not wearing uniforms and lacked permission to operate the bus in the mountainous region beyond Tapovan. The bus was also found to be heavily overloaded.
A fine of ₹21,500 was imposed, and the bus was seized.
Students Shifted Safely
Pant said the students and teachers were later transported to Haridwar railway station using state roadways buses, adding that student safety would not be compromised and that overloading would not be tolerated.