120 People Found Packed In 32-Sleeper Bus In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: As many as 120 people, including over 100 school students, were found travelling in a 32-sleeper bus during a transport department check in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The bus, which had travelled nearly 842 kilometres from Dholpur district in Rajasthan on an educational tour, was seized for overloading and multiple violations.

The sleeper bus from Dholpur had crossed state borders and reached Rishikesh without being checked anywhere along the route. The violation came to light only after officials intercepted the vehicle in Rishikesh.

Bus From Rajasthan Seized In Rishikesh

The Transport Department was conducting vehicle checks near the Bhadrakali Temple on the Gangotri Highway around 6 pm on Monday. During the inspection, a sleeper bus with an Agra registration crossed the Bhadrakali intersection and moved towards Brahmanand Mor. A flex board advertising a school educational tour was displayed on the front of the bus.

When the transport team stopped the bus and checked inside, officials were stunned by the scene.

Over 100 Students Found Onboard