ETV Bharat / state

12 Years, Around Rs 3 Crore Loss, Over 100 Claimants: Jammu Kashmir High Court Ends Srinagar Shop Allotment Dispute

Srinagar: For more than a decade, a newly built shopping complex in Srinagar’s Batamaloo lay locked in litigation while over a hundred displaced shopkeepers waited for livelihood. The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh finally brought the long-running dispute to an end, dismissing a writ petition that had stalled allotment since 2013 and holding that the official committee “acted strictly in tune with court directions,” even as public revenue worth nearly Rs 3 crore went unrealised.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, while pronouncing 48-page judgment, observed that the petition was "misconceived and devoid of any merit" and that the prolonged litigation had caused serious prejudice to genuine claimants as well as heavy loss to the public exchequer.

The petition was originally filed by 18 shopkeepers and vendors from Batamaloo, Srinagar, led by late Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh and others, many of whom claimed displacement due to road widening. Over time, the petition stood restored only at the instance of nine petitioners, including Habibullah Bazaz, Omaan Altaf, Mohsin Altaf Bazaz and others, represented by advocate G A Lone.

They challenged the recommendations of a High-Level Committee that had found 112 claimants eligible for 108 shops, and sought quashing of the process, preferential allotment and avoidance of draw of lots.

The respondents included the Jammu and Kashmir government through the Housing and Urban Development Department, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Roads and Buildings Department and dozens of private respondents who were declared eligible after verification. The official respondents were represented by Deputy Advocate General Bikram Deep Singh, while private respondents were represented by advocate M I Dar.

Rejecting the core challenge, the court held that the committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, did not violate the court's 2012 judgment by taking assistance from additional officers or a sub-committee.

"The constitution of the Committee was an instrumentality to achieve the object of fair and transparent identification of eligible claimants and not an end in itself," the judge observed. The court added that seeking verification and administrative assistance in a case involving hundreds of claims was permissible, as long as the final decision remained with the committee.

Relying on Supreme Court precedents, Justice Nargal recorded, "So long as the essential decision-making function is performed by the delegate, the burden of performing the ancillary and clerical tasks need not be shouldered by the primary delegate.”