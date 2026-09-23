ETV Bharat / state

12 Years After Stray Dog Attack, Former Student In Keralam Wins ₹52,000 Compensation; Now A School Teacher

Kozhikode: Twelve years after a stray dog attack disrupted her college studies, Amrutha Priya has finally secured compensation for the injuries she suffered as a student. The District Legal Services Authority and Stray Dog Victims Compensation Committee have ordered Keezhariyur Panchayat to pay her ₹52,000.

The incident occurred on March 1, 2014, when Amrutha Priya, then a BBA student at R Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts & Science College, Koyilandy, was attacked by a stray dog while walking to college. The dog bit her right leg and left hand, leaving her unable to attend classes for nearly a month.

She was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College for treatment and had to undergo hospitalisation. She said she even lost consciousness from blood loss and fear while being taken to the hospital.

The injuries also affected her attendance and examinations. Twelve years later, Amrutha Priya, now a teacher at Eden School in Koyilandy, told ETV Bharat: "I am so relieved that the long legal battle had finally resulted in compensation."

Her father, Anilkumar, said the family had pursued the case not merely for financial compensation but to demonstrate that victims of stray dog attacks could seek legal remedies. He recalled taking his injured daughter from Koyilandy to Kozhikode Medical College by car.

"Following a series of stray dog attacks in the area, a petition signed by around 250 people was also submitted to the Ombudsman," Anilkumar told ETV Bharat.