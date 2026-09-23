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12 Years After Stray Dog Attack, Former Student In Keralam Wins ₹52,000 Compensation; Now A School Teacher

The incident occurred on March 1, 2014, when Amrutha, then a BBA student at Koyilandy, was attacked by a stray dog while walking to college.

12 Years After Stray Dog Attack, Former Student In Keralam Wins ₹52,000 Compensation; Now A School Teacher
Amrutha Priya who won a compensation of Rs 52,000 after stray dog attack 12 years legal battle (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kozhikode: Twelve years after a stray dog attack disrupted her college studies, Amrutha Priya has finally secured compensation for the injuries she suffered as a student. The District Legal Services Authority and Stray Dog Victims Compensation Committee have ordered Keezhariyur Panchayat to pay her ₹52,000.

The incident occurred on March 1, 2014, when Amrutha Priya, then a BBA student at R Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts & Science College, Koyilandy, was attacked by a stray dog while walking to college. The dog bit her right leg and left hand, leaving her unable to attend classes for nearly a month.

She was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College for treatment and had to undergo hospitalisation. She said she even lost consciousness from blood loss and fear while being taken to the hospital.

The injuries also affected her attendance and examinations. Twelve years later, Amrutha Priya, now a teacher at Eden School in Koyilandy, told ETV Bharat: "I am so relieved that the long legal battle had finally resulted in compensation."

Her father, Anilkumar, said the family had pursued the case not merely for financial compensation but to demonstrate that victims of stray dog attacks could seek legal remedies. He recalled taking his injured daughter from Koyilandy to Kozhikode Medical College by car.

"Following a series of stray dog attacks in the area, a petition signed by around 250 people was also submitted to the Ombudsman," Anilkumar told ETV Bharat.

The case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the officials handling it before eventually being transferred to the Kozhikode Legal Services Authority. Hearings were held in Ernakulam and later Kozhikode.

A panel comprising a judge, an advocate and doctors examined the case and assessed the available evidence before awarding the compensation. Medical records and photographs from the time of the attack proved crucial, according to the family.

"Stray dog attack victims must preserve medical documents and photographs and explore available legal remedies," she said. "The panchayat and local bodies should take stronger measures to address the stray dog menace," Amrutha concluded.

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TAGGED:

STRAY DOG ATTACK CASE IN KOZHIKODE
STUDENT WINS COMPENSATION RS 52000
A STUDENT IN 2014 PRIYA NOW TEACHER
DAD ANILKUMAR PURSUED THE CASE
KERALAM COMPENSATION AFTER 12 YEARS

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