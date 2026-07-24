This 12-Year-Old Math Whiz Kid Will Tell The Day For Any Date Spanning Billions of Years
His fascination with numbers began at an early age, inspired by his father, Satyavaraprasad, who is deeply interested in calendar calculations.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Razolu: For Sachin, a 12-year-old in Andhra Pradesh, dealing with complex mathematical concepts and number theories is just a simple task unlike most children of his age.
"I can tell you the day of the week for any given date spanning 100 to 200 crore years," says Sachin, whose extraordinary mental calculation skills have left many astonished.
A resident of Podalada village in Razolu Mandal of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, he has gained recognition for his remarkable speed in calculations, his ability to explain complex numerical concepts with ease, and for solving a Rubik's Cube in just a few seconds.
His fascination with numbers began at an early age, inspired by his father, Satyavaraprasad, who is deeply interested in calendar calculations. Watching his father work with dates and numbers sparked Sachin's curiosity and his parents encouraged him to explore the subject further.
"I developed my skills by solving Sudoku puzzles from a young age. I also practiced arithmetic regularly and spent time discussing mathematical concepts and number theories with my father. That's how I learned to determine the day of the week for any date in the past or future almost instantly," Sachin said.
His exceptional talent recently earned international recognition.
In June, he received a Certificate of Recognition from the Influencer Book of Records for his ability to accurately identify the day of the week for any given date across an astonishing range of 100 to 200 crore years.
Sachin's achievement highlights not only his exceptional memory and mathematical ability but also the power of curiosity, consistent practice, and parental encouragement.
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