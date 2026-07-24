ETV Bharat / state

This 12-Year-Old Math Whiz Kid Will Tell The Day For Any Date Spanning Billions of Years

Razolu: For Sachin, a 12-year-old in Andhra Pradesh, dealing with complex mathematical concepts and number theories is just a simple task unlike most children of his age.

"I can tell you the day of the week for any given date spanning 100 to 200 crore years," says Sachin, whose extraordinary mental calculation skills have left many astonished.

A resident of Podalada village in Razolu Mandal of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, he has gained recognition for his remarkable speed in calculations, his ability to explain complex numerical concepts with ease, and for solving a Rubik's Cube in just a few seconds.

His fascination with numbers began at an early age, inspired by his father, Satyavaraprasad, who is deeply interested in calendar calculations. Watching his father work with dates and numbers sparked Sachin's curiosity and his parents encouraged him to explore the subject further.