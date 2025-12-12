ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Girl Returning From Tuitions Raped, Strangled To Death In Bihar

Rohtas: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Friday. Search is underway for the accused, they added.

"We have received information about the incident and investigating all aspects of the case. Eyewitnesses and suspects are being questioned. The police will nab the accused very soon," Sanket Kumar, ASP, Bikramganj police station.

The victim, a resident of Nasriganj police station area of ​​the district, was returning home from her coaching classes when the incident occurred on December 11. On information, police reached the spot and sent the body to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Villagers have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit.