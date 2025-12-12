12-Year-Old Girl Returning From Tuitions Raped, Strangled To Death In Bihar
Rohtas Police said investigations are underway and the accused will be arrested very soon.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Rohtas: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Friday. Search is underway for the accused, they added.
"We have received information about the incident and investigating all aspects of the case. Eyewitnesses and suspects are being questioned. The police will nab the accused very soon," Sanket Kumar, ASP, Bikramganj police station.
The victim, a resident of Nasriganj police station area of the district, was returning home from her coaching classes when the incident occurred on December 11. On information, police reached the spot and sent the body to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Villagers have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit.
According to police, preliminary inquiry has revealed that the girl had gone to attend coaching classes along with her brother on Thursday evening. After her class ended she went to collect her brother from his class but learnt that he had already left. So, she was returning home alone.
Villagers told police that it was dark and the road was deserted. The victim's father said police should arrest the accused as soon as possible and strict action should be taken.
Sadar Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr B Pushkar said, "Prima facie it appears that the girl was strangled to death after rape. A medical board has been formed to conduct a post-mortem and the report will be submitted to the police."
Also Read