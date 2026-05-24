ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Near Her House Hours After She Went Missing In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar: A minor girl was found dead hours after missing from her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, on Saturday May 23, 2026 at about 2200 hrs, information was received at Police Station Budgam regarding the disappearance of a minor girl aged about 12 years, who had reportedly gone missing from her residence during the evening hours.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Police Station Budgam registered FIR No. 139/2026 under relevant provisions of law and immediately launched an extensive search operation, police said.

“During the early morning hours today, the dead body of the said minor girl was recovered a short distance from her residence. Subsequently, all necessary medico-legal and investigative formalities were initiated,” it added.