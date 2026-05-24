12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Near Her House Hours After She Went Missing In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Police said that all angles about the circumstances of the girl's death are being looked into while asking people against circulating unverified information.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Srinagar: A minor girl was found dead hours after missing from her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday.
According to a police spokesperson, on Saturday May 23, 2026 at about 2200 hrs, information was received at Police Station Budgam regarding the disappearance of a minor girl aged about 12 years, who had reportedly gone missing from her residence during the evening hours.
Acting promptly on the complaint, Police Station Budgam registered FIR No. 139/2026 under relevant provisions of law and immediately launched an extensive search operation, police said.
“During the early morning hours today, the dead body of the said minor girl was recovered a short distance from her residence. Subsequently, all necessary medico-legal and investigative formalities were initiated,” it added.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of Sajad Ahmad-JKPS, DySP Headquarters Budgam. Police said that the investigation team is examining all possible angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and assures that the investigation shall be carried out in a fair, transparent, and professional manner.
It further urged media personnel and members of the public, particularly social media users to refrain from revealing the identity or photograph of the minor, as disclosure of such particulars is prohibited under law.
“The general public is further requested not to circulate unverified information or indulge in speculation regarding the matter, as such actions may hamper the investigation and cause unnecessary distress”.