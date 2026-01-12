12-Year-Old Dies While Flying Kite In Punjab's Sangrur
The deceased, Harjot Singh was student of Class IV and was flying kite on the third floor of a house when the incident took place.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Sangrur: A 12-year-old boy died after he fell from the third floor of a house while flying a kite at Tungan village in Punjab's Sangrur district.
The deceased, Harjot Singh of Draasar was a student of Class VI. He was flying kite on the third floor of the house when the incident took place. The deceased's family said he was flying kite from an empty space for a lift in the house when he lost balance and fell.
Two other boys who were with Harjot fled the spot after the incident. "When we could not find Harjot for a long time, we looked for him and found him at the the platform built for the lift on the ground floor," said Kuldeep Singh, Harjot's uncle.
He said Harjot was rushed to a private hospital in Sangrur from where he was referred to Patiala. But he died while being taken to Patiala, said Kuldeep. The victim's family appealed the government to ban kites. "The kites and the chinese majha used to fly them pose a grave risk to children," said a family member. Harjot was the only child of his parents and his death has shocked Tungan village.
In January last year, man identified as Sohel Khan Salim Khan, died after falling from the building from a house while flying a kite in e Gittikhadan locality of Nagpur.
The roof lacked a parapet wall, and Khan failed to notice the danger. The man received severe injuries and was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, an official said.
