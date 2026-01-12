ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Dies While Flying Kite In Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur: A 12-year-old boy died after he fell from the third floor of a house while flying a kite at Tungan village in Punjab's Sangrur district.

The deceased, Harjot Singh of Draasar was a student of Class VI. He was flying kite on the third floor of the house when the incident took place. The deceased's family said he was flying kite from an empty space for a lift in the house when he lost balance and fell.

Two other boys who were with Harjot fled the spot after the incident. "When we could not find Harjot for a long time, we looked for him and found him at the the platform built for the lift on the ground floor," said Kuldeep Singh, Harjot's uncle.