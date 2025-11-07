ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Father Denied Mobile Phone In Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Dholpur: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life allegedly due to his addiction to mobile games in Kurrenda village in Kanchanpur police station limits of Dholpur in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

According to Rajveer Singh, his son had become addicted to mobile games over the past year. Family members had tried to reason with him several times, but Vishnu remained engrossed in the game. He would spend three to four hours playing on his mobile phone, even neglecting his studies.

On Thursday, when his son's mobile phone was snatched, he angrily went into his room and took his own life 10 minutes later. Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from the Kanchanpur police station arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem at the district hospital. The body was subsequently handed over to the family.