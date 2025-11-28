ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Boy Trampled To Death By Elephant In Dehradun

Dehradun: A 12-year-old boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Thano forest range on the outskirts of Dehradun on Thursday evening. Kunal was on his way to a nearby temple with his parents when the incident happened, sources said.

The elephant dragged the child away and then trampled him to death. According to eyewitnesses and officials, the elephant suddenly grabbed the boy with its trunk, lifted and threw him with great force.

He died on the spot due to the severe injuries. His parents managed to escape and save their lives. After the incident, people from nearby areas and a forest department team rushed to the scene.