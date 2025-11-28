12-Year-Old Boy Trampled To Death By Elephant In Dehradun
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:20 AM IST
Dehradun: A 12-year-old boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Thano forest range on the outskirts of Dehradun on Thursday evening. Kunal was on his way to a nearby temple with his parents when the incident happened, sources said.
The elephant dragged the child away and then trampled him to death. According to eyewitnesses and officials, the elephant suddenly grabbed the boy with its trunk, lifted and threw him with great force.
He died on the spot due to the severe injuries. His parents managed to escape and save their lives. After the incident, people from nearby areas and a forest department team rushed to the scene.
Locals said a female elephant had roamed the area with her calf for the past few days. Dehradun DFO Neeraj Sharma said police are continuously monitoring the elephant in the affected area. Local residents and drivers have been strictly instructed to avoid the forest route for the time being.
The DFO further said the family was travelling on a scooter through the forest in the evening when the tragic accident occurred. The Forest Department officials said approaching the elephant is extremely dangerous at a time when she exhibited aggressive behaviour to protect her calf.
Amidst the ever-increasing human-wildlife conflict, this incident triggered fear among locals. Patrolling has been increased in the area for safety reasons.
