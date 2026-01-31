ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Madhya Pradesh

According to the family, the boy was found lying in a pool of blood late Friday night and died at the hospital on Friday.

Police and forensic team examine the house where a 12-year-old boy was shot dead in Bhopal
Police and forensic team examine the house where a 12-year-old boy was shot dead in Bhopal
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST

Bhopal: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy studying in Class 3 was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in capital Bhopal, his family said on Saturday.

The incident has come to light in the JP Nagar area under Gautam Nagar police station limits. According to the family, the boy was found unconscious and lying in a pool of blood on the balcony of their house.

The family said it discovered the child at 1:50 AM last night and rushed him to the hospital. The child died at around 11:00 AM on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Kamala Nehru Hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body is being sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to TI Mahendra Singh Thakur, the victim's father works in the building material supply business. The police reached the spot after receiving information from the hospital late at night, he said.

The family told them that the child was found unconscious on the balcony. Blood was scattered around. He was immediately admitted to the hospital. The child died this morning during treatment."

The TI said that the father did not reach the hospital until morning after being informed about the child's shooting and death. “His statement will be recorded after contacting him. There seems to be some inconsistency in the family's statements,” he said.

After the child's death, the FSL team arrived at the scene on Saturday morning and inspected the spot. The police investigation so far has revealed that outsiders, mostly young men, frequently visited the child's house late at night. A large number of young men used to come to meet his father. The police have also received information about the father's criminal record.

