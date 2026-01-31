ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Madhya Pradesh

Police and forensic team examine the house where a 12-year-old boy was shot dead in Bhopal ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy studying in Class 3 was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in capital Bhopal, his family said on Saturday.

The incident has come to light in the JP Nagar area under Gautam Nagar police station limits. According to the family, the boy was found unconscious and lying in a pool of blood on the balcony of their house.

The family said it discovered the child at 1:50 AM last night and rushed him to the hospital. The child died at around 11:00 AM on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Kamala Nehru Hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body is being sent for a post-mortem examination.