ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Pack Of Dogs While Going To Offer Prasad In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A 12-year-old boy died after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Khurrampur village under the Behat police station area. The boy had gone to offer prasad at a Goga Mhadi in the village when the dogs suddenly attacked him, leaving him critically injured. He died at the spot.

Residents identified the deceased student as Mannu (12), son of Jugal Kishore. The boy's family is originally from Moradabad. The family has been living in Alampur Khurd for the past 10 years and works as labourers at a polyhouse. According to residents, Mannu had gone to offer prasad at the Goga Mhadi when a pack of dogs surrounded and attacked him.

Eyewitness Azam said the attack by the dogs was so sudden and severe that the boy did not even get a chance to protect himself. He said the dogs badly mauled the child within one to one-and-a-half minutes. "When we reached there, there was blood from the child on the dog's mouth. Three people tried to drive the dog away, but it wouldn't move. Somehow, we managed to chase it away."

By the time people reached the boy, he had died. The incident triggered chaos and grief in the family. Villagers said stray and feral dogs have been a menace in the area for a long time. Dogs roaming in packs around fields, roads and residential areas have allegedly been attacking children and passersby.