12-Year-Old Boy Dragged, Killed By Crocodile In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich
The Station House Officer (SHO), Triloki Nath Maurya, said the crocodile had consumed the lower part of his right leg and part of his abdomen.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Bahraich: A 12-year-old boy was pulled into the waters of the Ghaghara River in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh and killed by a crocodile while he was washing his hands for the sake of a farming activity in the Tikuri village area.
The tragic incident took place when the boy, identified as Sunil Singh, went to the bank of the river in order to wash his face and hands as he was assisting his uncle, Uday Raj Singh, in transplanting the paddy plant.
As per local sources, a crocodile that was lying hidden in the river suddenly pounced on the boy and pulled him into the deep water. After hearing the screams of Sunil, his uncle, along with the nearby villagers, tried their best to save the boy from the crocodile by beating the reptile with sticks and bricks.
The Station House Officer (SHO), Triloki Nath Maurya, said that after receiving information, a police party quickly reached there. Then a search operation was conducted, and the body of the boy was found late in the night. The crocodile had consumed the lower part of his right leg and part of his abdomen, the SHO further stated.
The body was taken for post-mortem, and it was released to the family. His uncle informed him that Sunil was an orphan as his mother had died seven years ago and his father had died five years ago. He is left behind with his two sisters, who are 18 and 15 years old.