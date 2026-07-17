ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Boy Dragged, Killed By Crocodile In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Bahraich: A 12-year-old boy was pulled into the waters of the Ghaghara River in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh and killed by a crocodile while he was washing his hands for the sake of a farming activity in the Tikuri village area.

The tragic incident took place when the boy, identified as Sunil Singh, went to the bank of the river in order to wash his face and hands as he was assisting his uncle, Uday Raj Singh, in transplanting the paddy plant.

As per local sources, a crocodile that was lying hidden in the river suddenly pounced on the boy and pulled him into the deep water. After hearing the screams of Sunil, his uncle, along with the nearby villagers, tried their best to save the boy from the crocodile by beating the reptile with sticks and bricks.