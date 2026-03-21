Shigella Cases Rise In Kozhikode; 12 More Test Positive As Authorities Intensify Measures
Most of the new cases have been reported among relatives of those who were earlier diagnosed with the disease.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Kozhikode: The number of Shigella cases has risen in Eranjikal under the Peruvayal Grama Panchayat. According to the Health Department, 12 more people tested positive for the infection in samples examined on Wednesday.
Most of the new cases have been reported among relatives of those who were earlier diagnosed with the disease. In response to the spike, the Health Department and the Grama Panchayat have intensified preventive measures in the affected areas.
Shigella, a gastrointestinal infection with symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue, and in severe cases, blood in stools. Reportedly, the infection spreads easily in areas with poor sanitation and contaminated water sources.
Containment and prevention activities are currently underway in Poovattuparamba, Eranjikal, and nearby localities where the infection has been reported.
Earlier, four people, including a child who later died, had tested positive for Shigella. With the addition of 12 new cases, the total number of confirmed infections has increased significantly.
Meanwhile, several individuals with similar symptoms have been admitted to hospitals. Health officials said their samples will be collected and tested. A coordination camp has also been set up at the Eranjikal Anganwadi by the Health Department, ASHA workers, and panchayat authorities to streamline preventive efforts.
ASHA workers have carried out house-to-house chlorination of wells, while the Food Safety Department has launched inspections of food and beverage outlets in the area. Three shops found operating under unhygienic conditions have been ordered to shut down.
Panchayat president RV Jaffer said that an emergency meeting was convened even on the day of Eid after reports of multiple positive cases were reported. "All necessary preparations have been made. Chlorination has been extended to nearby wards, awareness activities have been intensified, and medical camps have been organised," he said.
A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has also been formed to strengthen containment measures. Arrangements have been made to ensure that people showing symptoms are taken to hospitals without delay.
Authorities have begun investigations to determine the source of the outbreak, particularly as several children have been affected. Water samples from drinking sources in the area have already been collected and tested as part of the probe.
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