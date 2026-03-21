ETV Bharat / state

Shigella Cases Rise In Kozhikode; 12 More Test Positive As Authorities Intensify Measures

Kozhikode: The number of Shigella cases has risen in Eranjikal under the Peruvayal Grama Panchayat. According to the Health Department, 12 more people tested positive for the infection in samples examined on Wednesday.

Most of the new cases have been reported among relatives of those who were earlier diagnosed with the disease. In response to the spike, the Health Department and the Grama Panchayat have intensified preventive measures in the affected areas.

Shigella, a gastrointestinal infection with symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue, and in severe cases, blood in stools. Reportedly, the infection spreads easily in areas with poor sanitation and contaminated water sources.

Containment and prevention activities are currently underway in Poovattuparamba, Eranjikal, and nearby localities where the infection has been reported.

Earlier, four people, including a child who later died, had tested positive for Shigella. With the addition of 12 new cases, the total number of confirmed infections has increased significantly.