ETV Bharat / state

12 Minors Rescued From Cuttack Railway Station In Odisha

The RPF personnel, duty at the railway station, noticed 12 minors getting down from a coach at the back of the train. As the children's movements were found suspicious, they were questioned.

The minors were rescued under RPF's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'. An RPF officer said the children were brought from Bihar to Odisha with the promise of free education and food. He said at around 10:15 am on Saturday, Amrut Bharat Express from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal to Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu arrived at platform number 4 of Cuttack station.

The children said they were natives of Araria district in Bihar. They said an unidentified person had lured them by promising them free 'madrasa' education in Odisha along with food and accommodation.

The man asked them to get down at Cuttack railway station and promised that someone would come to pick them up. But no one came to pick up the children at the station.

Personnel posted at the RPF post in Cuttack railway station rescued the 12 minors and provided them food and drinking water. The Child Welfare Centre, GRP and the station manager were informed of the incident. The families of the children were contacted. After completion of necessary formalities, the 12 minors were handed over to the Childline authorities for their care and rehabilitation, said the officer.