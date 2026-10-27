ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: 12 Miners Trapped 50 Meters Underground After Lift System Fails At ECL’s Kumardihi Mine

Pandabeswar: As many as 12 workers have been trapped around 50 metres underground at a coal mine in Bengal's West Burdwan district on Monday after a technical fault in the pulley system halted the movement of the lifting cage.

The incident occurred at the Kumardihi, an underground mine operated by Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). Rescue operations were launched after a rope slipped off the pulley drum, disrupting the mechanism used to transport workers in the cage.

The mining authorities have initiated rescue operations. However, concerns regarding the safety of the workers are mounting due to the extended duration of their entrapment. This incident has once again brought the mining authorities' safety protocols and mechanical maintenance practices into question.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing. He said, "The ECL (Eastern Coalfields Limited) authorities have informed the state government that the miners are trapped due to a mechanical fault in the lift. Communication with them is being maintained."

Jitendra Tiwari, the BJP MLA from Pandabeswar, rushed to the site, overseeing the rescue efforts. There is significant anxiety regarding the physical condition of the trapped workers, although the MLA claimed that contact has been established with them and that food and water have been provided.

Sources said that such mishaps involving the lift occur frequently at the Kumardihi Colliery—ranging from the lift getting stuck due to mechanical faults to instances where the lift cables have snapped.

Some workers have questioned why no permanent solution has emerged despite the recurring nature of these incidents. Miners alleged that they are forced to risk their lives constantly while working inside the mine. A mining official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, "The issue arose due to a mechanical malfunction. Efforts to rescue the workers are currently underway." The colleagues and family members of trapped workers are now anxiously awaiting progress in the rescue operations, hoping for the workers' safe return.