12 Juveniles Escape From Detention Centre In Tamil Nadu, Three Arrested
According to police, when the warden went to serve dinner on Sunday night, 12 inmates attacked him and fled.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Chengalpattu: As many as 12 minors escaped from a government juvenile home in the Athur Fruit Garden area on the Kanchipuram-Chengalpattu highway in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after assaulting the security guards.
Nearly 72 minors involved in various crimes were housed in the centre.
According to police, the warden went to serve them dinner on Sunday night. As he opened the door to the room where they were staying to provide the meal, 12 juveniles attacked him and escaped from the premises.
They also assaulted the security guard, Ezhumalai, at the entrance, snatched the keys from him, opened the main gate, and fled the premises. Police stated that in their bid to escape, the group attacked three passersby, snatched a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from them, and fled the spot on three two-wheelers, with four individuals riding each vehicle.
The attacked passersby have been identified as Palani from Kavur, Solaipan from Sathananchery, and Arokiasamy from Madambakkam.
On receiving information, Chengalpattu police arrived on the spot. They took the injured persons to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The victims reportedly told the police that six of the juveniles fled towards Kanchipuram while the remaining minors fled towards Chengalpattu.
Following the incident, additional police personnel were deployed at the detention centre.
As per the latest reports, police have reportedly nabbed three juveniles while the search for others is on.
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