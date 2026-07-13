ETV Bharat / state

12 Juveniles Escape From Detention Centre In Tamil Nadu, Three Arrested

The 12 juveniles escaped from the home after attacking the warden ( ETV Bharat )

Chengalpattu: As many as 12 minors escaped from a government juvenile home in the Athur Fruit Garden area on the Kanchipuram-Chengalpattu highway in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after assaulting the security guards.

Nearly 72 minors involved in various crimes were housed in the centre.

According to police, the warden went to serve them dinner on Sunday night. As he opened the door to the room where they were staying to provide the meal, 12 juveniles attacked him and escaped from the premises.

They also assaulted the security guard, Ezhumalai, at the entrance, snatched the keys from him, opened the main gate, and fled the premises. Police stated that in their bid to escape, the group attacked three passersby, snatched a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from them, and fled the spot on three two-wheelers, with four individuals riding each vehicle.