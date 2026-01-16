ETV Bharat / state

Rourkela Violence: No Arrests Yet But Situation Under Control, Say Police

Rourkela: Soon after prohibitory orders were impsed and internet services suspended for 24 hours following a violent group clash in Sundargarh town of Odisha that left at least 12 people injured, including several police personnel, officials said the situation has been brought under control after sustained efforts.

The incident occurred in the Regent Market area on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, the clash erupted over a minor argument between two youths, which quickly escalated into violence. Members of both groups allegedly used sharp weapons and pelted stones at each other. Police resorted to mild force to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.

In the aftermath of the incident, the administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

“The situation is now under control. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS have been imposed across the town, and internet services have been suspended for 24 hours starting from 6 pm,” Sundargarh Collector Subhankar Mohapatra said.

He added that all forms of gatherings, rallies and protests have been banned. “A peace committee meeting will be convened shortly,” the Collector said.