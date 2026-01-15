ETV Bharat / state

12 Injured In Group Clash In Odisha’s Sundargarh; Prohibitory Order Imposed, Internet Suspended

Rourkela: Odisha’s Sundargarh administration on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services for 24 hours in the town following a violent group clash in which at least 12 people, including some police personnel, were injured, officials said.

The incident took place in the Regent Market area this afternoon, police said, adding that the clash erupted over a minor argument between two youths. "Both groups allegedly used sharp weapons against each other and also pelted stones. Police used mild force to disperse them and brought the area under control," an officer said.

Following the incident, the administration imposed Section 163 of BNS in the area to prevent further escalation and keep law and order under control. "The situation is now under control. Prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNS has been clamped in the town. We have also suspended the internet services for 24 hours from 6 pm," Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra said.

He added that any kind of gatherings, rallies and protests have been banned in the town. "We will hold a meeting of the peace committee soon," he added. All shops and commercial establishments, excluding medical stores and emergency services, in the town will remain closed, said Tejaswini Behera, sub-collector, Sundargarh (Sadar).