ETV Bharat / state

12-Foot Long King Cobra Rescued From School Building In Odisha's Ganjam

The school from where the King Cobra was rescued ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: A 12-foot long King Cobra was rescued on Tuesday night from Ambapur Government Upgraded High School in Jarada panchayat of Odisha's Ganjam district. Locals who noticed the massive reptile inside the school campus immediately alerted the Forest Department and members of the Chikiti Snake Helpline. Ramachandra Sahu, a Snake Helpline member residing in Chikiti, accompanied by another helpline member, Jagannath Sahu, rushed to the spot. As the two covered a distance of 32 km from Chikiti to the school, locals had surrounded the building and keeping a watch on the situation. Ramachandra was the first to identify the intruder as a King Cobra. After assessing its position, Ramachandra and Jagannath formulated a plan to rescue the venomous snake.