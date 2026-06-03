12-Foot Long King Cobra Rescued From School Building In Odisha's Ganjam
The snake was rescued by members of Snake Helpline and released into its natural habitat.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A 12-foot long King Cobra was rescued on Tuesday night from Ambapur Government Upgraded High School in Jarada panchayat of Odisha's Ganjam district.
Locals who noticed the massive reptile inside the school campus immediately alerted the Forest Department and members of the Chikiti Snake Helpline. Ramachandra Sahu, a Snake Helpline member residing in Chikiti, accompanied by another helpline member, Jagannath Sahu, rushed to the spot. As the two covered a distance of 32 km from Chikiti to the school, locals had surrounded the building and keeping a watch on the situation.
Ramachandra was the first to identify the intruder as a King Cobra. After assessing its position, Ramachandra and Jagannath formulated a plan to rescue the venomous snake.
With Jagannath's assistance, Ramachandra carefully brought out the hidden King Cobra to a safer, open spot. The snake's length was estimated to be over 12 feet. Subsequently, with utmost caution, they managed to overpower the snake and safely secured it inside a bag.
The King Cobra was then taken away and released into a natural habitat far from human settlement in the presence of Forest department personnel. According to locals, the same King Cobra had reportedly entered the school premises on Monday as well. However, it had left on its own after staying there for some time.
Its reappearance on Tuesday night further heightened concern among villagers, prompting immediate intervention by wildlife rescuers.
Also Read
WATCH: A 12-Feet-Long Cobra Rescued from Kitchen in Chikkamagaluru; Released Back into Forest