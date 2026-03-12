ETV Bharat / state

12 'Employees', Salaries Worth Crores And Non-Existent Posts: 17 Chargesheeted In Kashmir Fake Job Scam

Srinagar: In a sensational fraud case, a chief medical officer along with a block medical officer and three other subordinate employees in Jammu and Kashmir issued fake appointment orders in favour of 12 persons through forgery drawing salaries and even 6th pay commission arrears for years, an official said.

A spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir police Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir said in a statement on Thursday that a charge sheet was filed against all 17 accused in the court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge Baramulla.

The charge sheet against the CMO, BMO, a block medical officer, medical officers, a senior assistant, office/dealing assistants of the Health Department besides the 12 beneficiary employees was filed after 12 years after the FIR was originally filed in 2013.

According to the EOW charge sheet, the beneficiary employees were fraudulently adjusted against non-existent posts and the accused officials effected these illegal appointments in the Bandipora Medical block of north Kashmir.

The Crime Branch said that these officials prepared fake transfer and appointment orders of these 12 persons and used to illegally draw salaries and other arrears for them from the government treasury.