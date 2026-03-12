12 'Employees', Salaries Worth Crores And Non-Existent Posts: 17 Chargesheeted In Kashmir Fake Job Scam
The Crime Branch has filed the charge sheet against a CMO, BMO and 15 others for effecting the appointments through forgery of official documents.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 12, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Srinagar: In a sensational fraud case, a chief medical officer along with a block medical officer and three other subordinate employees in Jammu and Kashmir issued fake appointment orders in favour of 12 persons through forgery drawing salaries and even 6th pay commission arrears for years, an official said.
A spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir police Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir said in a statement on Thursday that a charge sheet was filed against all 17 accused in the court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge Baramulla.
The charge sheet against the CMO, BMO, a block medical officer, medical officers, a senior assistant, office/dealing assistants of the Health Department besides the 12 beneficiary employees was filed after 12 years after the FIR was originally filed in 2013.
According to the EOW charge sheet, the beneficiary employees were fraudulently adjusted against non-existent posts and the accused officials effected these illegal appointments in the Bandipora Medical block of north Kashmir.
The Crime Branch said that these officials prepared fake transfer and appointment orders of these 12 persons and used to illegally draw salaries and other arrears for them from the government treasury.
The crime branch had filed the FIR in 2013 against these accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 201 RPC read with Section 5(2) of the PC Act after it received an official communication from the Deputy Director Health Services (Headquarter) Kashmir, alleging fraudulent insertions in Government Order No. 235-HME of 2010 dated 19.04.2010.
The complaint said the five accused officials in conspiracy with others, manipulated the orders and fraudulently showed creation of additional posts in the health department in Medical Block Bandipora.
The Crime Branch said that investigation found that through a well-planned criminal conspiracy involving departmental officials and beneficiaries, fake transfer and appointment orders were prepared and used to illegally adjust the individuals against non-existent posts in four health centres in Bandipora.
It said that the accused used forged documents and managed illegal appointments for these 12 persons. “The investigation established that the accused persons, by resorting to forgery and fraudulent means, caused crores of rupees wrongful loss to the State exchequer while deriving corresponding wrongful gain for themselves,” it said.
