ETV Bharat / state

12 Arrested In Telangana For Posing As Police Officers To Rob Victims

ACP, Kallur, Vasundhara Yadav and other officers with the arrested persons in Sattupalli in Telangana ( ETV Bharat )

Khammam: The Sattupalli police in Telangana have busted a gang that allegedly duped and robbed people by posing as police officers in a black money conversion racket. Twelve of the 14 accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while two others are absconding, police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Sattupalli police station, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kallur, Vasundhara Yadav said the gang included a police constable and a Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI).

According to the ACP, the case was registered on June 25 based on a complaint lodged by Kurra Gangadhar Reddy, a resident of Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. Special teams launched an investigation and arrested 12 suspects during vehicle checks on the outskirts of Gangaram.

During interrogation, police identified Eeda Chantibabu, a resident of Venkatapuram in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, as the mastermind of the racket.

The accused allegedly used multiple SIM cards to contact unsuspecting people, posing as real estate businessmen. They convinced victims that they possessed large amounts of unaccounted cash and needed assistance converting the "black money" into legitimate funds.