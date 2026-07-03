12 Arrested In Telangana For Posing As Police Officers To Rob Victims
The police have identified Eeda Chantibabu, a resident of Venkatapuram in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, as the mastermind of the racket
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Khammam: The Sattupalli police in Telangana have busted a gang that allegedly duped and robbed people by posing as police officers in a black money conversion racket. Twelve of the 14 accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while two others are absconding, police said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference at the Sattupalli police station, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kallur, Vasundhara Yadav said the gang included a police constable and a Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI).
According to the ACP, the case was registered on June 25 based on a complaint lodged by Kurra Gangadhar Reddy, a resident of Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. Special teams launched an investigation and arrested 12 suspects during vehicle checks on the outskirts of Gangaram.
During interrogation, police identified Eeda Chantibabu, a resident of Venkatapuram in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, as the mastermind of the racket.
The accused allegedly used multiple SIM cards to contact unsuspecting people, posing as real estate businessmen. They convinced victims that they possessed large amounts of unaccounted cash and needed assistance converting the "black money" into legitimate funds.
The gang lured victims with promises of depositing Rs 40 lakh into their bank accounts in exchange for Rs 10 lakh in cash. Once the victims arrived with the money, they were handed bags filled with dummy currency notes.
As part of a pre-planned operation, members of the gang, disguised as police officers, along with actual police personnel allegedly involved in the conspiracy, would then raid the location. They allegedly threatened the victims and accused them of dealing in counterfeit currency, and fled with the cash. Investigators believe the gang carried out similar frauds in several places.
The ACP said the involvement of Constable Mullagiri Vardhan and RSI Baira Kesava Rao, both attached to the 15th Battalion of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), has been established during the investigation.
Police seized Rs 17.6 lakh in cash, three cars, a scooter, mobile phones, police uniforms, iron rods, and bundles of dummy currency notes from the accused. "The remaining two accused, who are absconding, will be arrested soon," the ACP said.
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