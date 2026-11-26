Rajasthan SOG Arrests Four For Using And Issuing Fake Degrees
Among the accused is a Class XI dropout who with a fake medical degree was appointed at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested four members of a gang which used and issued fake MBBS and other degrees.
Among them is a Class XI dropout who, through the use of fake medical degree, became a specialist doctor and was found treating patients at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The SOG also arrested three other members of the gang who provided him with fake degrees and verified them online on the government medical college website.
SOG ADG Vishal Bansal stated the gang, spread across various states, not only provided degrees for various professional courses to over 300 people across the country but also verified them on the respective institution's website, making the degrees appear genuine if anyone checked them online.
He said as a link to the entire case, the SOG arrested Dr Ramkishore Mahawar of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, who is Class XI dropout. "He worked at a private nursing home in Dausa from 2016 to 2022. He then worked as a doctor's assistant at a hospital in Balotra. Bansal said Mahawar worked as a gynecologist at a private hospital in Bayana, performing ultrasound work. "He found a PDF of an MBBS degree, which he edited to reflect his own name, and obtained registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council," the ADG said.
Mahawar, who worked as a nursing assistant and ward boy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi from 2024 to 2025, after seeing an advertisement offering fake degrees on social media, contacted Satyajit Panigrahi of West Bengal, who provided him with fake Class XII, MBBS, and MD (Gynecologist) degrees for Rs 5 lakh.
Based on the fake certificates, Mahawar was registered with the Delhi Medical Council. He then contacted Khurram Taufiq and obtained MBBS and MD (Gynecologist) degrees from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. Taufiq got the degrees verified on the website.
When the SOG arrested and interrogated Mahawar, it was revealed that Panigrahi was responsible for contacting clients by advertising on social media and running WhatsApp groups under the name of Medical Education, New Delhi, obtaining backdated fake degrees from various colleges and universities, and obtaining registration with the Medical Council. The SOG launched a search for Satyajit and arrested him from Mumbai.
The SOG investigation then led to the arrest of Manish Manji, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. He prepared degrees from various colleges and universities and sent their printouts to clients via courier.
Interrogation of the accused and investigation into the case revealed that a person was involved in uploading fake degrees to the relevant university's website. This made it appear genuine to anyone who checked the degrees online. Under the supervision of SOG IG Ajaypal Lamba, DIG Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, and SP Satpal Singh, investigating officer Nemichand arrested Taufiq, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
Investigation revealed that Taufiq, a BBA graduate, had been preparing backdated fake degrees for various professional courses through Facebook since 2022 and uploading them online to the respective university websites. He was the one who uploaded Mahawar's MBBS, MD (Gynecologist), and DMRD degrees to the university websites. The investigation revealed that the accused were not acquainted with each other and were taking extreme care to conceal their identities, but were eventually apprehended through a thorough investigation by the SOG.
Bansal said that the SOG's investigation into the matter is on. "The search is on for those who obtained fake degrees through the network, as well as for others connected to it," he said.
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