ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Four For Using And Issuing Fake Degrees

The accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested four members of a gang which used and issued fake MBBS and other degrees.

Among them is a Class XI dropout who, through the use of fake medical degree, became a specialist doctor and was found treating patients at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The SOG also arrested three other members of the gang who provided him with fake degrees and verified them online on the government medical college website.

SOG ADG Vishal Bansal stated the gang, spread across various states, not only provided degrees for various professional courses to over 300 people across the country but also verified them on the respective institution's website, making the degrees appear genuine if anyone checked them online. He said as a link to the entire case, the SOG arrested Dr Ramkishore Mahawar of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, who is Class XI dropout. "He worked at a private nursing home in Dausa from 2016 to 2022. He then worked as a doctor's assistant at a hospital in Balotra. Bansal said Mahawar worked as a gynecologist at a private hospital in Bayana, performing ultrasound work. "He found a PDF of an MBBS degree, which he edited to reflect his own name, and obtained registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council," the ADG said. Mahawar, who worked as a nursing assistant and ward boy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi from 2024 to 2025, after seeing an advertisement offering fake degrees on social media, contacted Satyajit Panigrahi of West Bengal, who provided him with fake Class XII, MBBS, and MD (Gynecologist) degrees for Rs 5 lakh. Based on the fake certificates, Mahawar was registered with the Delhi Medical Council. He then contacted Khurram Taufiq and obtained MBBS and MD (Gynecologist) degrees from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. Taufiq got the degrees verified on the website.