ETV Bharat / state

11 Days On, No Trace of Missing Toddler: Police Continue Their Search For The Kakinada Girl

Police informed the media, they are continuing their search for the Kakinada girl using thermal drones and scented dolls to trace the missing girl who disappeared 11 days ago ( ETV Bharat )

Tuni: Even after eleven days, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of two-year-old Sunkara Jnaneswari, affectionately called Janu, from CH Agraharam in Dondavaka Panchayat of Tuni Mandal, Kakinada district, remains unsolved.

Police continue their search and are now using drones, scented dolls, wild animals, and a python in their search operations. They are also investigating a case of abduction, since they still have not found strong leads.

Two dolls with the child's scent were placed by police on Tuesday next to the iron fence that divides the orchard from the surrounding hilly area. In the unlikely event that she was being pursued by a predator, some flesh was put inside those dolls in the hopes that her scent would draw in any wild animal. In order to track animal movements and collect vital information, surveillance cameras have been placed around the region.

Police are searching the forest and its surroundings for any signs of the missing toddler. They are also using thermal drones and advanced night-vision cameras to track any animal activity at night and in the early morning.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility of kidnapping. After reviewing the matter with Kakinada District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha instructed officers to step up the search and investigation.