11 Days On, No Trace of Missing Toddler: Police Continue Their Search For The Kakinada Girl
Police and other agencies are investigating every possibility, including kidnapping or attack by wild animals and accidents.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Tuni: Even after eleven days, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of two-year-old Sunkara Jnaneswari, affectionately called Janu, from CH Agraharam in Dondavaka Panchayat of Tuni Mandal, Kakinada district, remains unsolved.
Police continue their search and are now using drones, scented dolls, wild animals, and a python in their search operations. They are also investigating a case of abduction, since they still have not found strong leads.
Two dolls with the child's scent were placed by police on Tuesday next to the iron fence that divides the orchard from the surrounding hilly area. In the unlikely event that she was being pursued by a predator, some flesh was put inside those dolls in the hopes that her scent would draw in any wild animal. In order to track animal movements and collect vital information, surveillance cameras have been placed around the region.
Police are searching the forest and its surroundings for any signs of the missing toddler. They are also using thermal drones and advanced night-vision cameras to track any animal activity at night and in the early morning.
Investigators are now looking into the possibility of kidnapping. After reviewing the matter with Kakinada District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha instructed officers to step up the search and investigation.
DSP Tilak told reporters that police were also investigating the possibility that the child could have met with an accident after entering the jungle. "We conducted a comprehensive search within a six-kilometre radius, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops searched up to ten kilometres. We are investigating every possibility, including kidnapping, the attack by wild animals, or even accidents," DSP Tilak said.
He said that four special teams are investigating people involved in the case, and police have examined 170 phone calls as part of the investigation. Two more teams have gone to KD Peta to investigate if the child was abducted after she crossed the iron fence.
Moreover, police are investigating the movements of nomadic tribe members who reportedly spent four days in that region two weeks prior to the incident before moving on. According to officials, investigations are being conducted to find out if they have anything to do with the toddler's disappearance.
Police, NDRF troops, drones, sniffer dogs, and sophisticated surveillance equipment have all been used in lengthy searches so far. Villagers and the child's family are eagerly anticipating any developments in the case due to the uncertainty caused by the protracted delay.