ETV Bharat / state

118 Roads Shut In Uttarakhand As Heavy Rains Lash State; 210 Char Dham Pilgrims Died So Far

The administration has been placed on high alert as landslides and soil erosion continue to affect several parts of the state ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand continues to reel under an active monsoon, with heavy rainfall causing landslides, road closures and erosion across several districts. According to the latest report issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), the state recorded an average rain of 52.4 mm in 24 hours.

One hundred and eighteen roads are closed due to rain-related damage including national highway, five state highways, a BRO road, two MDR roads, and remaining 109 rural and other roads.

The administration has been placed on high alert as landslides and soil erosion continue to affect several parts of the state. Officials also said that 210 pilgrims have died during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, though the deaths were attributed to various causes.

According to the SEOC report issued at 11 am, 20 people have died and 23 others have been injured in disaster-related incidents across Uttarakhand since April 1, 2026. The report also recorded the deaths of nine large animals and 604 small livestock, while seven houses have suffered partial damage.

Tehri district has the highest number of road closures at 22, followed by 21 in Dehradun and 16 in Chamoli. Road restoration work is underway in all affected areas.

In Dehradun, search operations are underway after a man reportedly drowned in the Ganga near the Bhimgoda Barrage on Friday morning. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are conducting rescue operations.

The district recorded 44 mm of rainfall in Mussoorie, 55 mm in Kalsi and 22.5 mm in Maldevta. Officials said 21 rural roads are blocked.

In Uttarkashi, erosion along the Bhagirathi River continues to threaten the Harsil region. Authorities have begun dumping boulders and debris to prevent further erosion, while affected families have been shifted to safer locations. Rainfall between 70 mm and 80 mm was recorded in the Purola, Mori and Barkot areas.

In Chamoli, the Alakananda River was flowing at 952 metres, while the Mandakini River measured 867 metres. Both rivers are below the danger mark, although 16 rural roads in the district are closed.