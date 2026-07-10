118 Roads Shut In Uttarakhand As Heavy Rains Lash State; 210 Char Dham Pilgrims Died So Far
Tehri district has the highest number of road closures at 22, followed by 21 in Dehradun and 16 in Chamoli.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand continues to reel under an active monsoon, with heavy rainfall causing landslides, road closures and erosion across several districts. According to the latest report issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), the state recorded an average rain of 52.4 mm in 24 hours.
One hundred and eighteen roads are closed due to rain-related damage including national highway, five state highways, a BRO road, two MDR roads, and remaining 109 rural and other roads.
The administration has been placed on high alert as landslides and soil erosion continue to affect several parts of the state. Officials also said that 210 pilgrims have died during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, though the deaths were attributed to various causes.
According to the SEOC report issued at 11 am, 20 people have died and 23 others have been injured in disaster-related incidents across Uttarakhand since April 1, 2026. The report also recorded the deaths of nine large animals and 604 small livestock, while seven houses have suffered partial damage.
Tehri district has the highest number of road closures at 22, followed by 21 in Dehradun and 16 in Chamoli. Road restoration work is underway in all affected areas.
In Dehradun, search operations are underway after a man reportedly drowned in the Ganga near the Bhimgoda Barrage on Friday morning. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are conducting rescue operations.
The district recorded 44 mm of rainfall in Mussoorie, 55 mm in Kalsi and 22.5 mm in Maldevta. Officials said 21 rural roads are blocked.
In Uttarkashi, erosion along the Bhagirathi River continues to threaten the Harsil region. Authorities have begun dumping boulders and debris to prevent further erosion, while affected families have been shifted to safer locations. Rainfall between 70 mm and 80 mm was recorded in the Purola, Mori and Barkot areas.
In Chamoli, the Alakananda River was flowing at 952 metres, while the Mandakini River measured 867 metres. Both rivers are below the danger mark, although 16 rural roads in the district are closed.
In Rudraprayag, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are also below the danger mark, but officials are monitoring the area.
According to the Central Water Commission, all major rivers in Uttarakhand including the Bhagirathi, Alakananda, Mandakini, Pindar, Kali, Saryu and Sharda have witnessed a rise in water levels but continue to flow below the danger mark.
Officials said there is currently no flood-like situation anywhere in the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of Uttarakhand over the next seven days.
The administration has advised residents and pilgrims to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly areas, and to check weather forecasts and road conditions before starting their journey.
Official figures show that more than 43.77 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra so far this season. Of these 14.66 lakh visited Badrinath, 13.96 lakh visited Kedarnath, 6.87 lakh visited Gangotri, and 6.39 lakh visited Yamunotri.
Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said the state government and district administrations are fully prepared to deal with the monsoon situation. He said that while landslides frequently disrupt roads in mountainous regions during the rainy season, most closures are temporary and restoration work is carried out promptly.
"All concerned departments, including the Public Works Department, National Highways, electricity and drinking water departments, are continuously monitoring the situation and carrying out relief and restoration work," he said.
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